Electrolux Takes Action to Reduce Emissions From Cooling Products

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announces a plan to replace all high-impact greenhouse gases in all of its appliances by 2023 at the latest, as part of its commitments to the United Nations global Cool Coalition initiative. The plan, which helps Electrolux deliver on its objective to significantly reduce its climate footprint over the coming decades, is one of the actions taken under the company's Better Living Program.

As global temperatures rise, the transformation of cooling technology will make a big contribution to the fight against climate change. The phase-out of powerful climate-warming gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) has the potential to avoid up to 0.4°C of global warming by 2100. HFCs are often used in refrigerators, air conditioners and other cooling devices, as well as tumble dryers and washer dryers with heat pumps.

Now Electrolux is accelerating the transition from these gases by submitting a phase out plan to the global UN initiative Cool Coalition. The commitment is a plan for replacing the high-impact greenhouse gases in all appliances with gases that have a lower climate impact, such as natural gases with very low global warming impact. By 2023 this plan will be complete.

"The appliance industry is one of the sectors with a vital behind-the-scenes role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as refrigerators, washing machines or air conditioners are essential products in people's lives. Although these are uncertain times for business, we believe addressing climate change by reducing greenhouse gases remains one of the most urgent challenges for society. We are encouraging other companies in our industry to join us as we all share the same responsibility," says Jonas Samuelson, CEO Electrolux.

Electrolux has far-reaching ambitions to reduce its climate impact, ranging from a science-based target to reduce CO2 emissions from products with 25% by 2025, to becoming fully climate neutral throughout the value chain by 2050.

Widening the scope of its sustainability strategy, Electrolux in 2019 also launched the Better Living Program, an initiative to enable better and more sustainable living for consumers around the world through 2030. Today's announcement will contribute to the program, not least the target to make homes healthier and more sustainable through smart solutions for air, water and floors. (The target has been redefined subsequent to the launch, read more here).

The GWP (Global Warming Potential) reduction plan that Electrolux has presented to the UN outlines the switch to lower global warming potential gases in all product lines. For more details of the plan, please see: https://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/electrolux-and-the-uns-cool-coalition-30536/

Electrolux joined the UN Cool Coalition in 2019. For more information about the UN Cool Coalition initiative: https://coolcoalition.org/

