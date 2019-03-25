Electrolux Issues SEK 1 Billion Green Bond

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux is issuing the first bond loan within its green bond framework, raising SEK 1 billion to fund investments and other projects with environmental benefits.

The bond is being issued under Electrolux existing EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program and the recently launched Electrolux Green Bond Framework. The funds raised will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible "green assets" as defined in the framework.

The total principal amount of the bond is SEK 1 billion and the issue date for the bond loan will be March 27, 2019, with a maturity on March 27, 2024. The loan has a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.103% annually.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Detailed information on the bond loan and terms of the issuance is found on the Group's web site here. Read more about the Green Bond Framework here.

For further information, contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on March 25, 2019.

