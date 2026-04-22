Electrolux Group to end production in Jászberény, Hungary

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has decided to end production at the Jászberény, Hungary factory, which manufactures built-in and freestanding refrigeration products. Production is expected to cease by the end of 2026. A restructuring charge of approximately SEK 0.6 billion, of which SEK 0.3 billion is cash related, will be reported as a negative non-recurring item affecting operating income for Region Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific in the second quarter of 2026.

The decision follows a review of the company's strategy to strengthen cost competitiveness and increase agility through production footprint optimization. This is driven by the current competitive environment, which is impacted by stagnant market demand, price pressure, and increasing constraints on cost competitiveness. The planned site closure will impact approximately 600 employees.

Electrolux Group will fully meet demand for refrigeration products by leveraging existing operations as well as working with external OEM partners. The decision does not affect the local sales and marketing activities managed by the Budapest office.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 22-04-2026 08:30 CET.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-to-end-production-in-jaszbereny--hungary,c4337676

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