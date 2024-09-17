Electrolux Group appoints new Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting

News provided by

Electrolux Group

17 Sep, 2024, 07:50 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has appointed Ann-Sofi Jönsson as Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Reporting as from latest February 10, 2025.

Ann-Sofi Jönsson is currently Head of Investor Relations, Group Risk Management and Sustainability at Munters Group AB, and has previously held similar positions within Saab, ABB AG, Accenture AG and Siemens Building Technologies. She will report to Therese Friberg, Chief Financial Officer of Electrolux Group.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-appoints-new-head-of-investor-relations---sustainability-reporting,c4037791

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

IFA 2024: Premium brand AEG unveils best-ever Kitchen Range with AI-assisted cooking and striking design

Global appliance company Electrolux Group is showcasing trailblazing innovations across its three innovation areas, Taste, Care and Wellbeing, at IFA ...

New Electrolux Group study shows short wash and low temperature key to reducing environmental footprint of clothes

New research, published today in the fourth edition of The Truth About Laundry report, proves that choosing lower temperatures and shorter cycles,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics