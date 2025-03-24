Electrolux Group announces industry-leading target in its latest sustainability reporting

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Electrolux Group announces a new ambitious recycled materials target, which aims to increase the share of recycled steel and plastic by weight used in the products manufactured by the Group to 35% by 2030. This almost doubles the weight of recycled materials in scope compared with the company's previous target. The new target was launched alongside the Group's sustainability results for 2024.

"As a sustainability leader, we will continue to push ourselves and the industry to adopt even bolder sustainability commitments," says Elena Breda, Chief Technology & Sustainability Oﬃcer at Electrolux Group. "I am very proud that we have set this target as an industry first. It will help us drive our company's circularity agenda through the increased use of recycled steel and plastics in our products."

This new target replaces the Group's previous recycled plastic target and expands its focus to include its two most highly used materials by weight. Adding steel to the target increases the material in scope to more than 40% of all material purchased by the Group - around three times what was in the scope of the previous target. Additionally, the weight of recycled steel and plastics generated by the 35% target is more than double the weight covered by the previous recycled plastics target.

Other Electrolux Group sustainability global results in 2024

Continued good progress on reducing carbon emissions in scope 1 and 2 (operations) by 36% and scope 3 (including product use) by 31% compared to 2021 - toward the Group's second science-based climate target.

Sourced 94% of electricity and 64% of total energy used in operations from renewables.

Industry-leading health and safety performance with a Total Case Incident Rate of 0.37.

The Group's most resource-eﬃcient products accounted for 24% of total units sold and 33% of gross profit.

Some of the Group's latest washing machines in Europe exceed the top A energy label by up to 60%. 1

exceed the top A energy label by up to 60%. The smart mode of the new Electrolux Pure 900 Air Purifier Humidifier intelligently adjusts the fan speed based on pollutant levels in the air to use 53% less energy than the normal mode. 2

In the auto modes of our latest vacuum cleaners, suction power adjusts automatically to use up to 52% less energy on corded bagged models 3 , and up to 47% less on cordless models while also prolonging the runtime. 4

, and up to 47% less on cordless models while also prolonging the runtime. Electrolux / AEG ovens with CookSmart Touch can use up to 28% less energy. 5

81,000 kids were inspired on more sustainable eating around the world through Electrolux Food Foundation's Food Heroes initiative.

The Group's sustainability leadership has been recognized by the prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating, which places it as a sustainability leader in the industry and within the top 5% of 70,000+ companies globally. The global non-profit CDP also awarded Electrolux Group sustainability leadership with an A- score for its work on Climate.

Electrolux Group's sustainability work and results

Read the Sustainability statement, part of the Electrolux Group Annual Report, here: Electrolux-Sustainability-Statement-2024.pdf

Read the For the Better magazine here: ELECTROLUX-For-the-Better-2024.pdf

Footnotes

1) Calculation based on the declared Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) of master models compared to the EEI threshold for A class.

2) Based on internal tests comparing energy consumption when using fan speed 5 in Manual Mode vs Smart Mode. Internal test done in 29.5 m³ CADR room for 7 hours.

3) Based on internal tests according to the IEC 62885-2 standard comparing power consumption when using Max mode with Auto/Smart mode when cleaning on carpet.

4) Based on internal calculations comparing power consumption and runtime when using Max/Turbo mode with Auto mode when cleaning on carpet.

5) Based on cooking ratatouille (up to 24% less) and whole fish (up to 28% less) within assisted dishes in the user interface on 8000-9000 series 60 cm ovens, vs. previous ovens without energy saving features.

