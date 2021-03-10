ElectrifAi Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that ElectrifAi has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating practical ML solutions on AWS.

AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions to drive business optimization, customer revenue growth and cost reduction. This is done by creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows with machine intelligence.

The AI and ML driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched two new Categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency, Applied AI and ML Operations (ML Ops), to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI and/or ML Ops capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who will help productionize successful models (ML Ops) and find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems (Applied AI).

Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency in the Applied AI category differentiates ElectrifAi as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven customer success.

"Now more than ever, businesses are looking to transform themselves with the latest ML and AI solutions on AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we've expanded the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily identify expert AWS Partners in the areas of Applied AI and ML Ops," said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. "These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a solid track record of success, and we are delighted to include ElectrifAi in the launch of the new AWS Machine Learning Competency Categories. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve our customers with innovative and validated AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings."

"We are proud and elated to earn the AWS Machine Learning Competency designation for Applied AI – one of the first companies to earn this prestigious status. As leaders in pre-built machine learning models, we consider ourselves the vanguard of practical enterprise AI, which in essence is what Applied AI is all about," said Jim McGowan, SVP of Cloud Partners, ElectrifAi.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Amazon SageMaker brings AI/ML capabilities that fit seamlessly into any AWS environment. ElectrifAi is designed to enhance Amazon SageMaker's capabilities by accelerating a client's time-to-value with pre-built (including pre-trained, pre-structured, and brand new) machine learning models. Customers can get machine learning models working in a fraction of the time it would take them to build models themselves and without the need to build additional infrastructure. As an AWS Partner, ElectrifAi customers can run their data through ElectrifAi's ML Model Factory on Amazon SageMaker without having to migrate their data from the current environment. ElectrifAi's pre-built models drive revenue growth and cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement.

"With ElectrifAi's solutions, OXIO will be able to serve its customers with the best-in-class Data Science and AI capabilities, unmatched in the telecommunications industry today. ElectrifAi's AI capabilities will help OXIO reshape the telecommunications industry as we know it by opening the door to completely new business models, and we are looking forward to broadening this cooperation in other fields," said Gilles Louwerens, Head of Customer & Business Intelligence, OXIO.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321884/ElectrifAi_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.electrifai.net



SOURCE ElectrifAi