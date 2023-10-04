Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 5.4 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 5.4 billion Growth (CAGR) 17.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market

The Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market is segmented based on Material type, Application Type, End-Use Industry Type, and Region.

Based on the material type - The electrically conductive carbon additives market is segmented into carbon black, graphite, CNT, CNF, and graphene. In terms of value and volume, carbon black is likely to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. Carbon black is ideally suited for applications in li-ion batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, alkaline batteries, and electrical components. The low surface area of conductive carbon blacks shows a particular advantage for dispersion and easy processing.

Based on the application type - The electrically conductive carbon additives market is segmented into plastics/compounds, adhesives/sealants, coatings, inks, elastomers, and energy storage. Energy storage remained the biggest demand generator during the forecast period.

Based on end-user type - The market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, and Consumer Goods. The automotive industry is likely to remain the biggest demand-generator of the market till 2028. A huge inclination towards the electrification of vehicles globally, resulting in a massive demand for batteries, is ultimately likely to give an impetus to the market in the long term.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for electrically conductive carbon additives during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

China leads the global automotive and EV market. It also has huge dominance in the electricals and electronics, consumer goods, and industrial sectors.

leads the global automotive and EV market. It also has huge dominance in the electricals and electronics, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. Most of the electrically conductive carbon additive suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of customers and to be the partners for their plans.

Likewise, North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in vehicle production coupled with a paradigm shift from ICE to electric vehicles.

Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for EMI shielding due to the rising applications of electronic components in various end-use industries along with emerging technologies such as 5G network, IoT, and advanced driver assistance.

An incessant shift from traditional ICE vehicles to EV vehicles, resulting in heavy demand for electrically conductive carbon additives in li-ion batteries.

Top Companies in the Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market?

The Electrically Conductive Carbon Additives Market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the electrically conductive carbon additives market.

Aditya Birla Carbons

Asbury Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Tokai Carbon

Imerys Group

