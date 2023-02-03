Electric Wheelchair Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5,825.42 Million by 2028, Globally, at 8.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Electric Wheelchair Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Electric Wheelchair Market" By Category (Adults and Pediatric), By Application (Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Electric Wheelchair Market size was valued at USD 3,055.58 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5,825.42 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric Wheelchair Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Overview

Electric wheelchairs are also referred to as electric-powered wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs, or power chairs. Any seating surface with wheels is propelled by an electrically powered source, most commonly motors and batteries. The wheelchair's movement is controlled by a joystick. The electric wheelchair is divided into two parts: the base that provides versatility and the seating system that provides postural support. Mechanical and electrical advancements included the addition of power tilt and recline systems as well as programmable performance settings. Joysticks, the most basic and widely used device for controlling electric wheelchairs, are similar to those found on computer game consoles.

Increasing chronic disorders compared to other diseases are majorly increasing disability and creating demand for wheelchairs. Developing countries such as India are increasing the demand for wheelchair manufacturers because it has one of the highest rates of road accidents globally, and many people got disabled. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers and supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for wheelchairs is anticipated to boost the market in the years to come. Increasing technological improvements in wheelchair designs and innovation will boost the sales of the Electric Wheelchair Market.

Electric wheelchairs are technologically advanced devices to help the disabled and older people with mobility and are often expected to show weaknesses, inconsistent technical glitches, and other problems. Due to such technical issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration often recalls the electric wheelchairs, which is expected to restrain the growth of the Electric Wheelchair Market over the forecast period. The launch of electric wheelchairs operated by batteries is expected to assist the users to a better extent. Along with design improvement, they should also witness innovations capable of storing and connecting the device with the patient's medical history, alarm for distress calls in emergency cases, and even monitoring their health at crucial signs will boost the market growth and its an opportunity for Electric Wheelchair Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Electric Wheelchair Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Electric Wheelchair Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Carex Health Brands, Inc., Invacare, Sunrise Medical LLC, Karman Healthcare, Quantum Rehab, Numotion, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Graham-Field Health Products, Inc. and Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Electric Wheelchair Market into Category, Application, And Geography.

Electric Wheelchair Market, by Category

Adults



Pediatric

Electric Wheelchair Market, by Application

Homecare



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Rehabilitation Centers

Electric Wheelchair Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

