Electric vehicles: Shorter charging times thanks to high-pressure heat exchanger from BENTELER

Innovative, compact and powerful – and no bigger than a pack of cigarettes The outstanding feature is: The BENTELER high-pressure heat exchanger is installed in the air conditioning circuit. "Coupling battery cooling and air conditioning in this way increases the cooling power available during charging. This shortens the battery charging time," says Jens-Eike Jesau, the developer responsible. On the one hand, the battery and car interior can be optimally cooled while, on the other, the battery heat can be used to heat the passenger compartment when necessary.

The high-pressure heat exchanger from BENTELER uses CO 2 as the cooling medium. The natural refrigerant with the designation R744 is liquefied before entering the cooler. There it evaporates and absorbs the waste heat from the battery charging process. Thanks to the completely sealed system, no CO 2 can escape. The cooling capacity of the climate-friendly solution from BENTELER is significantly higher compared to conventional heat exchangers. We are proud to be able to offer this new solution to our e-mobility customers," says Lübbers. "It's backed up by our systems expertise as one of the leading global partners to the automotive industry."

Press contact:

BENTELER Automotive

Yves Ostrowski

Head of Communications/Marketing

Paderborn, Germany

Phone: +49 5254 81 30 7610 / Mobile: +49 172 5727257

E-Mail: public.relations@benteler.com

BENTELER Group

Birgit Held

Vice President Corporate Communications/Marketing

Salzburg, Austria

Phone: +43 662 2283-101040 / Mobile: +43 664 8836 1890

Email: public.relations@benteler.com

About BENTELER

BENTELER is a global, family-owned company serving customers in automotive technology, the energy sector and mechanical engineering. As innovative partner, we design, produce and distribute safety-relevant products, systems and services.

In the 2019 financial year, Group revenues were €7.713 billion. Under the management of the strategic holding BENTELER International AG, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the Group is organized into the Divisions BENTELER Automotive and BENTELER Steel/Tube. Our around 30,000 employees at 100 locations in 28 countries offer first-class manufacturing and distribution competence – all dedicated to delivering a first-class service wherever our customers need us.

BENTELER. The family of driven professionals. Since 1876.

www.benteler.com

About BENTELER Automotive

BENTELER Automotive is the development partner for the world´s leading automobile manufacturers. With around 26,000 employees and more than 70 plants in about 25 countries we develop tailored solutions for our customers. Our products include components and modules in the areas of chassis, body, engine and exhaust systems, as well as solutions for electric vehicles.



www.BENTELER-automotive.com/de/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428056/BENTELER_HP_Heat_Exchanger.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428055/BENTELER_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.benteler.com/



SOURCE BENTELER