Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Size Forecast to Surpass USD 1024 Million by 2030, Witnessing 34% Growth | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Wireless Power Transfer Market is Segmented by Type (Below 50 KW, 50 - 200 kW, Above 200 kW), by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global EV Wireless Power Transfer Market was valued at USD168 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1024 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18D15606/Global_EV_Wireless_Power_Transfer_Market_Research_Report_2023

Major Factors Driving the Growth of EV Wireless Power Transfer Market:

The EV wireless power transfer market is evolving quickly as consumers, governments, and corporations recognize the benefits of this technology. By eliminating the need for manual charging, wireless systems offer a seamless, efficient charging solution that is both user-friendly and environmentally sustainable. The market is poised for significant growth, with increasing investments, technological improvements, and the global push toward sustainable, zero-emission transportation solutions contributing to widespread adoption.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18D15606/global-ev-wireless-power-transfer

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EV WIRELESS POWER TRANSFER MARKET

The market demand for below 50 kW power transfer solutions is driven by their cost-effectiveness, suitability for urban transportation, and compatibility with smaller EVs. These systems provide efficient energy transfer, reducing the need for conventional charging infrastructure and lowering operational costs for individual users and fleet operators. They support gradual market penetration of wireless charging systems, especially for compact cars, scooters, and motorcycles, enhancing accessibility to EV ownership and usage, and contributing to the expansion of the EV wireless power transfer ecosystem.

The 50-200 kW range caters to larger electric vehicles, such as SUVs and light commercial vehicles, making it essential for wider adoption among family and utility vehicle owners. This power range offers faster, more efficient charging for vehicles with larger battery capacities, supporting long-distance travel and usage with minimal downtime. Its appeal lies in the balance between power and infrastructure, making it suitable for both personal and fleet use. The 50-200 kW systems bolster wireless charging solutions' market growth by enabling high-power options tailored to higher-end and more versatile EVs.

Passenger vehicles represent a large and rapidly growing segment of the EV market, driving demand for convenient, wireless charging options. With the increased need for user-friendly solutions, particularly in urban settings where charging points may be limited, wireless power transfer is emerging as a solution to meet convenience and efficiency needs. Wireless technology reduces the hassle associated with plug-in charging, enhancing user experience, and making EVs more appealing to a broad audience, ultimately driving market growth in this segment.

Growing urban populations and city planning efforts that prioritize sustainable mobility are accelerating the adoption of wireless EV charging. Urban centers increasingly aim to reduce vehicular congestion and pollution, making wireless power transfer a viable option that supports eco-friendly transportation. Infrastructure enhancements focused on smart city initiatives are creating spaces where wireless EV solutions can thrive, making the technology indispensable for future urban mobility.

Government subsidies, grants, and environmental policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions are crucial in supporting the EV wireless power transfer market. Subsidies for EV adoption, combined with incentives for zero-emission technology deployment, have encouraged consumers and manufacturers to explore wireless charging solutions. By offering tax breaks or incentives for installing wireless charging infrastructure, governments drive market growth and support sustainability goals.

Wireless charging provides added convenience and safety compared to traditional plug-in methods, particularly for consumers in congested areas or those with limited mobility. This ease of use promotes a user-friendly EV experience and reduces wear and tear associated with physical connectors. Enhanced safety standards and the ability to integrate wireless charging into various parking environments also drive demand for these systems among consumers seeking hassle-free charging solutions.

The proliferation of EVs across passenger, commercial, and public transportation sectors creates a wider market for wireless charging systems. As EV adoption spreads to taxis, delivery fleets, and shared vehicles, wireless power transfer systems offer a practical solution for frequent, on-the-go charging. This cross-sector demand supports substantial growth for the market, with providers focusing on scaling solutions to meet diverse EV requirements.

Fleet operators prioritize efficiency and minimal downtime, and wireless power transfer aligns with these goals by enabling continuous, automated charging. As fleet services expand in urban and suburban areas, the demand for wireless power solutions increases, allowing fleets to operate with minimal interruption. This trend supports the market by integrating wireless charging with fleet management software, optimizing route and energy consumption patterns.

Advances in manufacturing technology have lowered the costs of essential components like inductive charging coils and converters. This cost reduction makes wireless power transfer solutions more accessible to a broader customer base, promoting the adoption of EVs equipped with wireless charging capabilities. Lower prices encourage market competition, fostering further growth as providers can offer more affordable wireless systems.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18D15606&lic=single-user

EV WIRELESS POWER TRANSFER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Regional growth in the EV wireless power transfer market is influenced by varying rates of EV adoption, infrastructure development, and government policies. In North America, supportive policies and strong EV sales drive adoption, while Europe sees rapid growth due to its aggressive climate policies. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, is expanding due to high EV demand and government initiatives for wireless technology deployment in public spaces. Regional factors like these contribute to the overall growth and competitive landscape, shaping each market's unique demand dynamics.

Key Players:

WiTricity

Qualcomm Inc

Plugless

Bombardier

HEVO

Groupe Renault

BMW Group

InductEV

Electreon

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18D15606/Global_EV_Wireless_Power_Transfer_Market_Research_Report_2023

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Wireless electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 7.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 210.1 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2030.

- Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

- Electric Vehicle Market

- Electric Vehicle Motor Market

- The global electric three wheeler market size was valued at USD 0.77 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

- Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market revenue was US$ 473.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1354.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- 800V Electric Vehicle Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg