Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market to reach over USD 3.47 billion by the year 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid), By Source (End of life, Production Scrap), By Vehicle Type (passenger cars, buses, vans), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is estimated to reach over USD 3.47 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 232.64 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3,475.38 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 35.3% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Type, Source, And Vehicle Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Battery Solutions LLC; Gopher Resource LLC; Ecobat Logistics; Terrapure BR Ltd.; East Penn Manufacturing Company; Retriev Technologies; COM2 Recycling Solutions; Call2Recycle; Exide Technologies; Gravita India Ltd.

EV batteries include valuable metals that can be recycled to make new batteries or used in other applications. Recycling aids in the recovery of these minerals, minimizing the demand for raw material mining and encouraging a more sustainable resource cycle. Growing environmental consciousness and the need for sustainable practices have also fueled the demand for electric vehicle battery recycling. The responsible management of electric car batteries at the end of their life cycle is becoming increasingly important to consumers and stakeholders.

Moreover, Factors such as increased demand for zero-emission vehicles, a tightening supply of certain battery pack materials, and an increase in the use of recycled products are projected to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, increased consistency in the legal framework for electric vehicles in developing countries will accelerate market expansion. Rising demand for zero-emission vehicles, a scarcity of specific battery pack components, and an increase in the usage of recycled items are all expected to drive the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

List of Prominent Players in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market:

Battery Solutions LLC

Gopher Resource LLC

Ecobat Logistics

Terrapure BR Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Retriev Technologies

COM2 Recycling Solutions

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity among consumers. Rising electric vehicle sales are also projected to increase the overall quantity of EVBs at the end of their degrading lifetime, necessitating the recycling of all batteries used in electric vehicles. It is also expected that EVB recycling companies will enhance their recycling capacity as the overall number of batteries collected from rising electric car sales and batteries obtained from second-life usage sources grows. All of these factors are expected to aid the growth of the electric car battery recycling market throughout the forecast period.

Challenges:

The EVB recycling operation has substantially higher operating expenses, including transaction and collection fees, which could stymie the development of large-scale second-life battery recycling. This is owing to the complex and difficult process of extracting components such as batteries, as well as uncertainty concerning the efficiency, safety, and remaining lifetime of batteries sent for refurbishing. Furthermore, it is expected that the development of the electric vehicle battery recycling business will be limited by a lack of understanding regarding EVB recycling.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The Asia Pacific region is a significant, rapidly expanding market for EV battery recycling. Significant technological developments in electric vehicle battery recycling are taking place in the Asia Pacific area. Efforts are being made in research and development to improve recycling processes, increase efficiency, and maximize the recovery of valuable materials. Advances in sorting, disassembling, and extraction processes are examples of this. Furthermore, collaboration among stakeholders is critical to the expansion of the electric vehicle battery recycling sector.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022 , Battery Solutions, a company engaged in sustainable, end-to-end management solutions for end-of-life batteries and consumer electronics in North America , has been purchased by Retriev Technologies, the most thorough lithium battery recycler in the continent and a pioneer in end-of-life battery management. The merged product unites two complementary sector experts to produce North America's first all-inclusive battery management solution.

Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market-

By Type-

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Others

By Source-

End of life

Production Scrap

By Vehicle Type-

Passenger Cars

Buses

Vans

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

