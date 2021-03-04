Electric Toothbrush Market Size to Reach USD 2163 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 5.7% | Valautes Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Toothbrush Market is Segmented by Type (Rechargeable, Battery), by Application (Adults, Children), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Hygiene & Toiletries Category.

The global Electric Toothbrush market was valued at USD 1628 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2163 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of electric toothbrush market size are:

Rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among the young generation. Continuous technological advancements in electric toothbrushes. Increase in disposable income in the developing countries.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1478/Global_Electric_Toothbrush_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH MARKET SIZE

The increasing awareness about maintaining good oral hygiene is expected to drive the growth of electric toothbrush market size. Oral diseases are expected to be the among the most common non-communicable diseases in the world, with tooth decay being the most common. Increased urbanisation and lifestyle changes have resulted in increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, sugars, and other unhealthy food which in turn has affected oral hygiene. The increasing awareness of maintaining good oral health is expected to fuel the electric toothbrush product demand.

The increase in the percentage of the aspiring middle-class population, together with an increase in disposable income and in healthcare spending, is expected to boost the growth of electric toothbrush market size.

Continuous technological advances are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players in the electric toothbrush market. For example, an electric toothbrush can be transformed into a smart device that can provide dental professionals, patients and insurers with insights into a patient's brushing routine. When available to a dental professional, this information may be used to guide and monitor the browsing behaviour (through tele-dentistry). It also provides dental professionals with a more complete overview of the oral health of the patient when he or she visits the practise. There are currently a few smart toothbrushes on the market that allow remote monitoring of brushing behaviour and oral health status.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1478/global-electric-toothbrush-market

ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product type, the Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes are dominating the market, with a share over 75% in volume and 93% in revenue in 2019. Rechargeable toothbrushes, unlike battery toothbrushes, do most of the work for you, and all you have to do is guide them into your mouth. Rechargeable toothbrushes also come with a variety of features, including multiple brushing modes, timers that tell users how long they should brush each area of their mouth, and reminders to replace the brush head.

Europe in the largest market, has nearly 60% of the market share in 2019, and Asia-Pacific is the second market, with a market share of 26% in 2019, due to the rapid growth in China and Southeast Asia.

This dominance of Europe is attributed to the affordability among high disposable incomes consumers, preference for premium dental care, and the concerted efforts of manufacturers in launching products utilizing advanced technology.

ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Rechargeable

Battery

By Application

Adults

Children

By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-1478/Global_Electric_Toothbrush_Market

By Companies

Philips Sonicare,

P&G (Oral-B and Crest)

Colgate

The above companies are dominating the high-end market.

Xiaomi,

Huawei,

TCL,

Haier,

usmile,

Saky,

Soocas,

Roaman,

Flyco,

DARLIE,

Meizu,

Chigo,

Others.

This in turn is expected to make the market for electric toothbrushes more competitive especially in the middle and low-end market.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1478&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1478&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market is Segmented by Type Inductive Type, Wired Type, by Application Adults, Children and by various regions.

- Kids Electric Toothbrush Market is Segmented by Type 0 to 6 Years Old, 6 to 13 Years Old, by Application Online, Offline and by various regions.

- Children Electric Toothbrush Market is Segmented by Type Vibration, Rotation-Oscillation, by Application Children Aged 3-6, Children Aged 6-12, Others and by various regions.

- Electric Toothbrush Head Market is Segmented by Type Reciprocating Linear, Rotary Motion, by Application Adults, Children and by various regions.

- Electric Oral Care Market is Segmented by Type Electric Toothbrush, Electric Tongue Cleaner, Electric Flosser, by Application Online Stores, Retail Stores and by various regions.

Click Here To See More Related Reports On Electric Toothbrush Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports