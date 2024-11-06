Electric Skateboard Market Poised for Growth with 5.4% CAGR as Demand Surges for Adventure Sports and Customization | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Skateboard Market is Segmented by Type (Carbon Fiber Composite Deck, Maple Deck), by Application (Offline Chain Store, Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Electric Skateboard Market was valued at USD 1562.2 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2245.9 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Electric Skateboard Market:

The Electric Skateboard Market is set for continued growth as eco-conscious and micro-mobility trends gain traction globally. Factors such as rising youth interest in adventure sports, increasing demand for customizable options, and the expansion of e-commerce channels are driving the market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC SKATEBOARD MARKET:

Maple decks are popular in the electric skateboard market due to their durability, flexibility, and responsiveness, making them a preferred choice for riders. Maple wood provides a smooth ride and excellent stability, which appeals to both beginner and advanced users. This material also allows for better handling on various terrains, enhancing the user experience. As a result, the demand for electric skateboards with maple decks is rising, pushing manufacturers to incorporate this material in their designs, thereby driving market growth.

Carbon fiber composite decks are gaining traction in the electric skateboard market due to their lightweight nature and high strength. These decks are especially appealing to performance-oriented riders looking for speed and agility. Carbon fiber's durability and shock-absorbing qualities offer a smoother ride while reducing board weight, making electric skateboards more portable and easy to handle. As riders prioritize performance, the use of carbon fiber in skateboard decks is contributing to the expansion of the electric skateboard market.

Online stores are crucial for the growth of the electric skateboard market, offering consumers convenient access to a wide range of products. E-commerce platforms provide detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and often, competitive pricing, making it easier for potential buyers to make informed decisions. The availability of international shipping and diverse brands online has widened the consumer base, especially in regions with limited brick-and-mortar skateboard retailers. The growing popularity of online shopping is thus boosting the accessibility and sales of electric skateboards.

As more consumers prioritize eco-friendly transportation options, electric skateboards have emerged as a sustainable choice for short commutes. These boards produce zero emissions and consume less energy compared to other motorized options, aligning with the goals of environmentally conscious consumers. The shift towards greener urban transportation is leading to increased adoption of electric skateboards, contributing to market growth as manufacturers develop more energy-efficient models to meet this demand.

The demand for micro-mobility solutions, such as electric skateboards, is on the rise, particularly in congested urban areas. Electric skateboards offer a convenient and flexible mode of transportation that allows users to bypass traffic and reach destinations quickly. This growing trend towards micro-mobility is boosting the electric skateboard market, as consumers seek alternatives to traditional transportation methods that are cost-effective and reduce travel time.

Youth interest in adventure and extreme sports is a significant factor driving the electric skateboard market. Electric skateboards offer a thrilling experience that combines the excitement of skateboarding with the convenience of motorized travel. Social media platforms also play a role in popularizing these sports, inspiring more young people to invest in electric skateboards. This trend is pushing manufacturers to develop innovative and stylish models that appeal to the youth demographic, contributing to market growth.

ELECTRIC SKATEBOARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The Electric Skateboard Market shows substantial growth in different regions. North America and Europe lead the market due to high consumer interest in eco-friendly mobility solutions and recreational activities. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and Japan, is also experiencing rapid growth, driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Developing regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East, are witnessing a steady increase in demand as electric skateboards gain popularity among young, urban consumers. The diverse regional dynamics contribute to the global growth of the electric skateboard market.

Key Companies:

Marbel Technology

Evolve Skateboards

Inboard

Boosted Boards

Yuneec International

Mellow Board

Zboard

LEIF Tech

Bolt Motion

FiiK

Melonboard

Magneto

Genesis

Stary Board

