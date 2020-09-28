Electric propulsion pioneer H55 joins Rapita Systems' Trailblazer Program

YORK, England, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapita Systems will be supporting H55, developers of innovative electric aircraft, with the verification and validation of their embedded avionics systems software.

H55 is the first company to be involved in Rapita Systems' new Trailblazer Program. The Trailblazer Program supports the development of reliable critical software by companies working at the cutting-edge of aerospace and automotive systems development in emerging and disruptive technologies. H55's participation in the Trailblazer Program will support their software verification activities by providing them with the use of the Rapita Verification Suite (RVS) toolsuite and providing tool integration and support and maintenance. This will help to accelerate H55's verification processes, making the company's software development life cycle more efficient.

Rapita Systems provides on-target software verification tools and services globally to the embedded aerospace and automotive electronics industries. Rapita's solutions help to increase software quality, deliver evidence to meet safety and certification objectives and reduce project costs.

Created in 2017 and backed by ND Capital (Silicon Valley), H55 is a technological spin-off from Solar Impulse, the first electric airplane to have flown around the world without any fuel. Co-founded by André Borschberg, Sébastien Demont and Gregory Blatt, H55 develops certified electric propulsion solutions to enable the next aviation revolution. The company focuses on the entire propulsion chain, starting from the energy source and its management, through thrust and power, to pilot interface and control systems.

