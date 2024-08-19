Electric Pressure Washer Market to Reach $5.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Pressure Washer Market by Type (Compact, Medium Duty and Heavy Duty), Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), Pressure (0 – 1, 500 PSI, 1, 501–4, 000 PSI, Above 4 and 000 PSI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the electric pressure washer market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing popularity of electric pressure washers is attributed to a combination of factors. Environmental considerations are a major factor, as these washers are viewed as being more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient compared to their gas-powered counterparts. Moreover, advancements in technology have improved their performance, making them just as powerful and efficient. Additionally, their user-friendly features and affordability make them even more appealing. Convenience is also a significant factor, as electric models are easier to use, maintain, and transport. Market trends, such as the DIY movement, and the convenience of online purchasing, further contribute to their growing demand. In addition, more stringent emission rules and adherence to safety regulations give an advantage to electric pressure washers compared to gas-powered ones. The adaptability of electric models, which are preferred for residential and light commercial use, increase their market appeal. Growing exposure from marketing efforts and educational initiatives also contribute to the rising demand, electric pressure washers have become the preferred choice for many customers.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A46876

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.92 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.95 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Type, Application, Pressure, and Region Drivers Eco-friendly and energy-efficient compared to gas-powered models. Improved performance and user-friendly features. Lower operating costs and competitive initial pricing. Opportunities Increasing popularity of DIY projects Restraint limited mobility and use in remote locations

The medium duty segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the medium duty segment held the highest market share in 2023, the popularity of medium-duty electric pressure washers is increasing rapidly owing to various important reasons. These washers are highly versatile and can be used for a wide range of cleaning tasks in residential and light commercial settings, making them appealing to a diverse group of consumers. The preference for electric models is driven by environmental and efficiency concerns, as they do not produce any emissions and are more energy-efficient. In addition, advancements in technology have improved their performance and added user-friendly features such as adjustable pressure settings and lesser noise operation, making them even more convenient to use.

Buy This Research Report ( 315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3927b60d9eefd293c4f7d7d41617aa01

The 1, 501–4, 000 PSI segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the pressure, the 1, 501–4, 000 PSI segment held the highest market share in 2023, the adaptability of 1, 501–4, 000 PSI pressure washer allows to be used for various residential and light commercial cleaning jobs, attracting a wide range of customers. The preference for electric models is driven by environmental and efficiency concerns, as they do not emit any emissions and are more energy-efficient. Technological progress has improved performance and user-friendly features, such as adjustable pressure settings and quieter operation, making them easier to use. Cost-effectiveness is also a factor, with lower operating and maintenance costs compared to gas-powered models. The rise in consumer awareness and successful marketing tactics, along with the increase in DIY home improvement projects, continue to boost 1, 501–4, 000 PSI range of electric pressure washer popularity.

The residential segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023, in residential settings environmental factors are of utmost importance, as electric models do not emit any harmful substances while in use, which aligns perfectly with the sustainable lifestyle choices that many homeowners value. The progress in technology has greatly improved their performance and efficiency, providing features such as adjustable pressure settings and enhanced cleaning power to effectively handle a wide range of tasks. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness, with lower operational and maintenance expenses, is highly appealing to budget-conscious consumers. In addition, the surge in DIY culture has increased the need for versatile tools among homeowners looking to manage and improve their properties. Successful marketing strategies and consumer education have been instrumental in highlighting the advantages of electric pressure washers, impacting consumer choices. Such factors contributed to the increasing demand of electric pressure washer across residential industry.

The Asia-Pacific region maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period.

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023, Asia-Pacific countries including China and India are experiencing a significant rise in the electric pressure washers' market owing to their growing middle class and higher disposable income. While gas-powered models are still preferred in rural areas, electric options are gaining popularity in urban centers. The market is projected to witness explosive growth in the near future, driven by improving living standards and evolving consumer preferences. These washers have experienced significant improvements in their performance, efficiency, and usability owing to technological advancements. Electric pressure washer offers customizable pressure options and user-friendly designs to meet the varying requirements of customers. In addition, government initiatives that promote energy efficiency and provide incentives for cleaner technologies have played a crucial role in encouraging their adoption across Asia-Pacific.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A46876

Players: -

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

Nilfisk

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

BriggsandStratton

Robert Bosch GmbH

TTI, Inc

Annovi Reverberi S.p.A.

Electric Pressure Washer

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Makita Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric pressure washer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Electric Equipment Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

AC electric motor Market growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032

Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Electric Power Tools Market growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031

Electric Motor Market growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032

Europe Electric Motor Market registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period

Electric Angle Grinder Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electric Heating Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electric Arc Furnaces Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg