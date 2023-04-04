Electric Pallet Jack and Stacker Market Worth $6.28 Billion by 2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities Analysis, Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the electric pallet jack and stacker market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023-2028.

Electric Pallet Jack And Stacker Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE ELECTRIC PALLET JACK AND STACKER MARKET

100 - Tables

112 - Charts

289 – Pages

The global electric pallet jack & stacker market has grown with growing demand for scalable and integrated production and assembly lines from the end users. The end-users are demanding an electric pallet jack & stacker that can be used in several assembly lines and are easily scalable. This rise is seen in highly industrialized economies and developing countries as companies seek to avoid old technologies and embrace the latest trends. IoT and automation have smoothened the order processing from stocks in warehouses to improve the experiences of customers. Warehouse, logistics, retail, and manufacturing industries moved toward automated equipment instead of manual equipment. This is expected to drive the demand for electric pallet jacks & stackers.

ELECTRIC PALLET JACK AND STACKER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 6.28 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 4.38 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.20 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Type, Battery, Load Capacity, End-User, and Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the US,

Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE Market Dynamics Increase in Warehouses & Logistics

Industry 4.0 & Economic Growth

Shifting Towards Energy Efficient Handling Equipment Largest Market APAC

The venture of li-ion batteries has reshaped the face of the electric pallet jack & stacker market. It has also contributed to the origin and extension of new product ranges in the battery-operated categories that can further signify the market. One of the most significant growth drivers in the electric pallet jack & stacker market over the last decade has been the introduction of Li-ion batteries. In recent years, Li-Ion batteries have become more cost-efficient as they play a significant role in the purchase & development strategy of manufacturers and buyers. In the future, the use of battery systems and technology will be a major factor influencing purchasing behavior of industries for electric pallet jacks & stackers.

KEY INSIGHTS

In the upcoming years, markets such as Latin America and APAC are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, mostly attributed to increased warehousing & logistics facilities and an increased focus on sustainability.

and APAC are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, mostly attributed to increased warehousing & logistics facilities and an increased focus on sustainability. China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.

is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures. Regarding end-users, the warehousing & logistics industry is expected to generate the highest demand for electric pallet jacks & stackers. It is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period further.

Operator-driven electric pallet jack & stacker accounts for the highest share of the global electric pallet jack & stacker market, owing to high efficiency, fewer chances of a collision, and easy navigating through the narrow aisles. Self-Driven electric pallet jacks & stackers are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period.

Lead-Acid batteries dominate the market by generating the highest revenue and holding the highest share of 57.70% in the electric pallet jack & stacker market. Lithium-ion batteries are likely to replace lead-acid batteries but not fully, as some vendors are still likely to prefer lead-acid batteries due to low cost. Lithium-ion batteries are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, electric walkie-pallet jacks & stackers dominated the market, holding a share of 67.88%. They will likely lose their share as electric ride-on pallet jacks & stackers are expected to eat some share of them during the forecast period. Ride-on electric pallet jack & stacker is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period due to ease of navigation with the operator's help.

GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS

In 2022, APAC accounted for the highest share of the global electric pallet jack & stacker market. APAC accounted for 41.79% market share in revenue, mostly due to the leading manufacturing countries, such as China and Japan, rapidly boosting industrialization in India. APAC was led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea, significant markets for material handling equipment. APAC will likely account for 43.18% market share in revenue by 2028. India and China are expected to be the fastest-growing electric pallet jack & stacker markets, supported by a rapid shift towards eco-friendly material handling equipment. Moreover, several vendors' investments and expansion in emerging countries in APAC are key strategies. Hence, as a result, the sales of electric pallet jacks & stackers in the region are expected to rise during the forecast period.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

CLARK, a material handling company, launched an electric pallet jack. The jack is built and designed to transport up to 4,000 pounds. The product includes a lithium-ion battery, an ergonomic handle (access to all controls without using a hand), neutral braking system.

In 2022, the company floated two AC electric walkie-pallet jacks under Tora Max. These pallet jacks are best for warehousing, manufacturing, retail, beverage, and distribution industries. These jacks have ergonomic handles, LCD showing battery use, and fingertip controls.

In 2022, the company invested $161.58 million in Ulsan Factory to expand the production capacity and smoothen the manufacturing process of Ulsan Factory. This is the largest investment made by the company.

In 2022, the company launched a new series of pallet trucks. This series provides a simplified solution to all the partners globally.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING GROUP

Jungheinrich

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Crown Equipment Corporation

EP Equipment

Hangcha Forklift

Hyundai Construction Equipment

KION GROUP

Doosan Corporation

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

CLARK

CUBLIFT

Taizhou Zhongcai Machinery

Ravas

Anhui Heli

Maini Materials Movement

PowerHandling

Noblelift Intelligent Equipment

Eoslift USA Corporation

Corporation Big Joe Handling Systems

Ningbo Staxx Material Handling Equipment

PUMA LIFT TRUCKS

Ekko Material Handling Equipment

APOLLOLIFT

Presto Lifts

Jost's Engineering Company Limited

COMBILIFT

Patel Material Handling Equipment

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Electric Pallet Jack

Electric Pallet Stacker

Electric Straddle Pallet Stacker



Electric Counterbalanced Pallet Stacker

Type

Operator Driven

Walkie



Ride-on

Self-Driven

Battery

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Load Capacity

Between 1000-2000 KG

Above 2000 KG

Below 1000 KG

End-User

Warehousing & Logistics

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Healthcare

Others

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRIC PALLET STACKER

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATOR-DRIVEN TYPES

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY

4.3.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOAD CAPACITY

4.3.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.9 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET DEFINITION

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.3 RISK FACTORS IN MARKET

6.4 STATE OF GLOBAL ECONOMY

6.5 OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

6.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.8.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MARKET-

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 MEGA TRENDS

8.1.2 SUPPLIERS & RAW MATERIAL SNAPSHOT

8.1.3 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.2 RISK FACTORS IN MARKET

8.3 MATERIAL HANDLING INDUSTRY

8.4 STATE OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASE IN AUTOMATION & IOT EXPENDITURE

9.2 DEVELOPMENT IN LI-ION BATTERY

9.3 ADVENT OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 INCREASE IN WAREHOUSES & LOGISTICS

10.2 INDUSTRY 4.0 & ECONOMIC GROWTH

10.3 SHIFTING TOWARD ENERGY-EFFICIENT HANDLING EQUIPMENT

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 LOW LABOR COSTS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

11.2 AVAILABILITY OF OTHER SUBSTITUTES

11.3 PRICE FLUCTUATION IN RAW MATERIALS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.1.1 KEY INSIGHTS

12.1.2 DEMAND INSIGHTS

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 THREAT OF RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 ELECTRIC PALLET JACK

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 ELECTRIC PALLET STACKER

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4.3 ELECTRIC STRADDLE PALLET STACKER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.4 ELECTRIC COUNTERBALANCED PALLET STACKER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14 TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 OPERATOR DRIVEN

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.3.3 WALKIE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.4 RIDE-ON: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4 SELF-DRIVEN

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 BATTERY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 LEAD-ACID

15.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 LITHIUM-ION

15.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 LOAD CAPACITY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 BETWEEN 1000-2000 KG

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 ABOVE 2000 KG

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 BELOW 1000 KG

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 END-USERS

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.3 WAREHOUSING & LOGISTICS

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.4 F&B

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.5 HEALTHCARE

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17.6 OTHERS

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18 GEOGRAPHY

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 PRODUCT

19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 TYPE

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 BATTERY

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 LOAD CAPACITY

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 END-USERS

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 EUROPE

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 PRODUCT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 TYPE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 BATTERY

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 LOAD CAPACITY

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 END-USERS

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 KEY COUNTRIES

20.8.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 NORTH AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 PRODUCT

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 TYPE

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 BATTERY

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 LOAD CAPACITY

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 END-USERS

21.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8 KEY COUNTRIES

21.8.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.8.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 LATIN AMERICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 PRODUCT

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 TYPE

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 BATTERY

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 LOAD CAPACITY

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 END-USERS

22.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8 KEY COUNTRIES

22.8.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.8.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.3 PRODUCT

23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4 TYPE

23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5 BATTERY

23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6 LOAD CAPACITY

23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7 END-USERS

23.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8 KEY COUNTRIES

23.8.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.8.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

24.1.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MARKET-

25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

25.1 TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING GROUP

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

25.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

25.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

25.2 JUNGHEINRICH

25.3 HYSTER- YALE MATERIALS HANDLING

25.4 CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

25.5 EP EQUIPMENT

25.6 HANGCHA FORKLIFT

25.7 HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

25.8 KION GROUP

25.9 DOOSAN CORPORATION

25.10 MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

26.1 CLARK

26.1.1 OVERVIEW

26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

26.2 CUBLIFT

26.3 TAIZHOU ZHONGCAI MACHINERY

26.4 RAVAS

26.5 ANHUI HELI

26.6 MAINI MATERIALS MOVEMENT

26.7 POWER HANDLING

26.8 NOBLELIFT INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT

26.9 EOSLIFT USA CORPORATION

26.10 BIG JOE HANDLING SYSTEMS

26.11 NINGBO STAXX MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT

26.12 PUMA LIFT TRUCKS

26.13 EKKO MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT

26.14 APOLLOLIFT

26.15 PRESTO LIFTS

26.16 JOST'S ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

26.17 COMBILIFT

26.18 PATEL MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT

27 REPORT SUMMARY

27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

28.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

28.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT

28.3 MARKET BY TYPE

28.4 MARKET BY BATTERY

28.5 MARKET BY LOAD CAPACITY

28.6 MARKET BY END-USERS

34 APPENDIX

34.1 ABBREVIATIONS

