Electric Oil Pump Market Size to Grow USD 1275.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Oil Pump Market is Segmented by Type ( Integrated Pump , Separate Pump ), by Application (Start-Stop System, Electric and Hybrid System).



The Global Electric Oil Pump Market was valued at US$ 359.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1275.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-11R5477/Global_Electric_Oil_Pump_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Electric Oil Pump Market

The growing global use of electric and hybrid cars is the main factor propelling the growth of the electric oil pump market. Electric oil pumps are becoming more and more necessary to meet the lubrication and cooling needs of electric drivetrains as the automobile industry moves toward electrification in order to cut emissions and adhere to strict environmental standards.

Electric oil pumps are used by electric cars (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to cool vital parts such as electric motors, inverters, and battery systems and to circulate lubricating oil. The Electric Oil Pump market is anticipated to increase dramatically as manufacturers continue to engage in the development of electric vehicles in order to comply with regulatory requirements and customer preferences for greener and more efficient transportation options.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-11R5477/global-electric-oil-pump

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ELECTRIC OIL PUMP MARKET:

The incorporation of start-stop technologies in automobiles is an additional element propelling the expansion of the Electric Oil Pump Industry. When a car is stopped, as it does at a stop sign or in stop-and-go traffic, start-stop systems automatically turn off the engine and resume it when the driver steps off the brake pedal or steps on the accelerator. Electric oil pumps are essential to start-stop systems because they keep the oil flowing and pressure steady when the engine is off, which keeps engine parts properly lubricated and cooled during idle times. The need for electric oil pumps that can support start-stop systems is anticipated to rise as automakers install them to cut emissions and increase fuel economy, which will promote market development in the automobile industry.

The main way that the integrated Electric Oil Pump (EOP) lowers costs is by doing away with the requirement for conventional engine-driven mechanical pumps and related parts. The integrated EOP reduces pollutants and improves fuel efficiency by operating the oil pump using electric power rather than engine power, which avoids parasitic losses commonly found in engine-driven pumps. The integrated design also streamlines the architecture of the vehicle as a whole, lowering the quantity of parts, assembly time, and maintenance needs. Additionally, the integrated EOP's small and modular design makes it simpler to incorporate into current vehicle platforms, reducing the cost of retrofitting and promoting adoption across a variety of vehicle types.

The rising use of electric powertrains in automobiles is the main factor propelling the growth of the electric oil pump market. Electric oil pumps are becoming more and more necessary to meet the lubrication and cooling needs of electric drivetrains as the automobile industry undergoes a dramatic transition towards electrification. Electric oil pumps are used by electric cars (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to cool vital parts such as electric motors, inverters, and battery systems and to circulate lubricating oil. The market for electric oil pumps is anticipated to increase dramatically as manufacturers continue to engage in the development of electric vehicles in order to comply with regulatory requirements and customer preferences for greener and more efficient transportation options.

Enhancing fuel efficiency and cutting emissions is a major priority of the automobile industry, which is propelling the growth of the electric oil pump market. Compared to conventional mechanical pumps, electric oil pumps provide a number of benefits, including variable speed operation, on-demand functionality, and lower parasitic losses. Electric oil pumps may adjust oil flow to the vehicle's operating circumstances by severing the oil pump's connection from the engine speed. This leads to increased fuel efficiency and reduced pollution. Electric oil pump use is anticipated to rise in response to automakers' efforts to comply with global pollution and fuel efficiency regulations, which would propel market expansion in the automotive industry.

Enhancing fuel efficiency and cutting emissions is a major priority of the automobile industry, which is propelling the growth of the electric oil pump market. Compared to conventional mechanical pumps, electric oil pumps provide a number of benefits, including variable speed operation, on-demand functionality, and lower parasitic losses. Electric oil pumps may adjust oil flow to the vehicle's operating circumstances by severing the oil pump's connection from the engine speed. This leads to increased fuel efficiency and reduced pollution. Electric oil pump use is anticipated to rise in response to automakers' efforts to comply with global pollution and fuel efficiency regulations, which would propel market expansion in the automotive industry.

Electric oil pumps are becoming more and more common in sophisticated automotive systems due to the focus on vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technology. Electric oil pumps are essential for the lubrication and cooling of electric motors, gearboxes, and other vital parts in electrified drivetrains and autonomous vehicle systems. It is anticipated that the need for electric oil pumps that can satisfy the particular needs of these cutting-edge systems will increase as automakers make investments in the development of electric and autonomous cars to address future mobility needs. The automotive sector is seeing a market boom due to the availability of electric oil pumps, which provide the necessary flexibility, efficiency, and reliability to support the intricate operating conditions of autonomous and electrified cars.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-11R5477&lic=single-user

ELECTRIC OIL PUMP MARKET SHARE:

With a share of almost 89%, the largest category by type is Integrated Pump.

The Start-Stop System is the most widely used application, followed by the Electric and Hybrid Systems.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-11R5477/Global_Electric_Oil_Pump_Market

Key Companies:

Nidec Corporation

SHW Group

Hitachi Automotive Systems

LG Innotek

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

EMP

Hanon Systems

Mitsuba Corporation

SANHUA

Yamada

Buehler Motor

Ebm-papst

Fuxin Dare

Vitesco Technologies

Bosch

Brose

Aisin Seiki

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Purchase Chapters Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-11R5477/Global_Electric_Oil_Pump_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Automotive Electric Oil Pump market was valued at US$ 359.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 516.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market

- Oil Pump for Automotive market size is expected to reach US$ 7366.6 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2029.

- Automotive Electric Pump Market

- Automotive Transmission Oil Pump Market

- Oil Pump Market was estimated to be worth US$ 13850 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 18160 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Electric Driven Oil Pump market is projected to reach US$ 1584.8 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 508 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 16.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Electric Oil Pump for Transmission market is projected to grow from US$ 578.7 million in 2023 to US$ 789 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- Automotive Oil Pump market was valued at US$ 4223.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5388.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global cryogenic pump market size was valued at $610.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $854.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030.

- The global vehicle electrification market was valued at USD 70.14 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 140.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.

- Electric Oil Circulation Gear Pumps Market

- Oil Pump Market was estimated to be worth US$ 13850 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 18160 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Oil Cooled Drive Motor Electric Oil Pumps market was valued at US$ 79 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 546.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Oil Pump Motors Market

- Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market

- Oil Pump Rotors Market

- Electric Grease Pumps market was valued at US$ 1084 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1848.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Electric Motor for Pumps Market

- Electric Hydraulic Pumps market was valued at US$ 7630 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13960 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pumps Market

- Lubrication Pump market was valued at US$ 1480 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2014.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump market size is expected to reach US$ 5798 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2029.

- High Temperature Electric Submersible Pump Market

- Fuel Pump Market was estimated to be worth US$ 6373 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7911.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- According to a new report published by , titled, " Intelligent Pump Market ," The intelligent pump market size was valued at USD 1 Billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

- EV Electric Oil Pump Market

- Passenger Car Electric Oil Pump Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg