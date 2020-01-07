Electric Motors Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2027, With a Significant Demand for Transportation Products That are More environment Friendly, Says Absolute Markets Insights

Some of the players operating in the electric motors market are ABB, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

PUNE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric motors are gaining traction in the automotive industry for the transportation of humans, materials, and objects. The general awareness regarding the ill effects of fossil fuel burning and global warming have led users to look for alternatives which would suffice their transportation needs. The Electric motors market for electric vehicles has been growing year-on-year and provides a key application area for electric motors on a global scale.

Application areas such as automotive, industrial machinery and HVAC equipment have led motor manufacturers to devise improved designs of the motors which meet the basic user requirements. Also, conducive government initiatives towards the awareness and adoption of electric vehicles are expected to aid the production and development capabilities of motor manufacturers. Furthermore, motor manufacturers are investing more towards the development of products owing to demand improvement in motor efficiency. The inclusion of individual motors for the wheels in electric vehicles is providing sufficient demand for Electric motors market players.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the electric motors market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings-

Asia Pacific is observed to be the largest region in terms of revenue for the Electric motors market. The abundance of manufacturers in the region coupled with growing awareness regarding electric mobility are expected to aid the growth.

Induction AC motors are observed to gather the highest revenue figures amongst the various types of motors. Attributes such as low maintenance, longer operational life, and applicability in harsh conditions amongst others are helping the growing adoption of induction AC motors.

Some of the players operating in the electric motors market are ABB, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens, Toshiba International, WEG, Nidec Corporation, Allied Motion Inc., AMETEK Inc.., Arc Systems Inc., Denso, Brook Crompton , DR. FRITZ FAULHABER GMBH & CO. KG, Franklin Electric, maxon motor ag, Regal Beloit Corporation, and TECO-Westinghouse amongst others.

Electric Motors Market-

By Type

Alternating Current (AC) Motor



Synchronous AC Motor





Induction AC Motor



Direct Current (DC) Motor



Brushed DC Motor





Brushless DC Motor



Hermetic Motor

Electric motors market By Power Output

Integral HP Output



Fractional HP Output

By Application

Industrial Machinery



Automobile



HVAC Equipment



Aerospace



Household Appliances



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembour





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of South Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

