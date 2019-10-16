Electric Motorcycle Market Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, & Forecast Report, 2013-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is expected to witness a remarkable CAGR in the years to come. This could be credited to the fact that out of the population worldwide (which is expected to cross 8 billion by 2030), around 90% is dominated by emerging economies. These statistics are stated by "World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision". The emerging economies prefer two-wheelers as compared to four-wheelers due to traffic congestion and being pocket-friendly. These are the factors principally driving the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to take the electric motorcycle market by storm by 2024. This could be attributed to India exceeding China with respect to population same time around. As per NCAER (National Council of Applied Economic Research) low-income class does dominate more than 80% of Indian households. This factor will basically propel the demand for electric motorcycles (low-income class could best afford two-wheelers).

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Electric Motorcycle Market" Report 2028.

The other factor bolstering the market is strict regulations imposed by various governments with regards to environment. Electric motorcycles curb air pollution as emission of carbon monoxide and Sulphur dioxide is out of question.

The electric motorcycle market is segmented based on type of battery, technology, and geography. By type of battery, the segmentation goes like lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid (SLA). By type of technology, the market comprises battery operated and plug-in. By geography, the market says North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

The players contributing to the electric motorcycle market include Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.; Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.; Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.ltd.; AIMA Technology Co.ltd.; and Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. All of them have their headquarters in China. They account for more than one-third of the total revenue. The other players having good regional presence include Mahindra GenZe, BMW AG, Energica Motor Company S.p.A, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt.Ltd., Vmoto Limited, Ampere Vehicles Pvt.Ltd.; and GOVECS AG.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Electric Motorcycle from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Electric Motorcycle market.

Access 139 page research report with TOC on "Global Electric Motorcycle Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-electric-motorcycle-market

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Electric Motorcycle including:

Yadea



AIMA



Lvyuan



Sunra



TAILG



Lima



BYVIN



Zongshen Electric Motorcycle



Wuyang Honda



HONG ER DA



Lvjia



Slane



Opai Electric



Supaq



Xiaodao Ebike



Sykee



Aucma EV



Terra Motor



Govecs



ZEV



Zero Motorcycles

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Electric Motorcycle



Electric Scooter

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

<14 yrs



14-35 yrs



36-60 yrs



>60 yrs

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.