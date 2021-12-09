Electric Lawn Mower Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this electric lawn mower market report.

The electric lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Insights:

Europe accounts for the largest share in the market due to the affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers.

Vendors must focus on meeting end-users' requirement. Product customization may prove an effective way to enhance the consumer base and increase market share.

The major trend observed in the lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing the approach toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems.

Cities are being re-imagined incorporating greenery in innovative ways. From roof gardens to gardens built within transit spaces, there are new opportunities for electric lawn mower vendors in the market.

Many lawn mowers face challenges from the advent of robotic lawn mowers, as several vendors such as Husqvarna and Yamabiko have built robotic lawn mower models that are ideal for mowing up to 65,000 square feet of wide areas.

Digital ads are another way of commercializing the lawn mower business. One of their advantages are that consumers can set a schedule to see just how it plays out. One can also monitor when anyone visits the website of the company with a digital ad, and then contact the customers. Referral programs even reward existing customers for bringing in new customers that also help in customer retention.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, other types, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors, and 55 other vendors are profiled in the report

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Opportunities Assessment

The sale of garden equipment is sensitive to fluctuations in personal-consumption expenditures, income levels, and housing completions. Establishments of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens are also increasing, resulting in steady revenue generation through landscaping. This is propelling the growth of the commercial garden equipment segment. The increasing demand for upgrades and an overwhelming response toward robotic lawn mowers in Europe is expected to drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period. Arizton assumes that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. The key manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. High capital requirement and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players. Thereby, to attain sustainability, expand into other geographies, and revive domestic demand are essential factors for market vendors.

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Product

Walk-behind

Self-propelled Mowers



Push Mowers



Hover Mowers

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors

Robotic

Electric Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Distribution

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers & Distributors

Online

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Blade & Drive

Blade Type

Cylinder Blades



Mulching Blades



Standard Blades



Lifting Blades

Drive Types

AWD



FWD



RWD

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Netherlands



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Connecting Lawn Mowers with IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Briggs & Stratton

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

ZICOM

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

Hustler Turf Equipment

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

Linea Tielle

LG

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool

SCAG Power Equipment

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Textron

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Volta

Weibang

WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

ZUCCHETTI CENTRO SISTEMI (ZCS)

Read some of the top-selling reports:

