Electric Car Market to Reach $1.9 Trillion and 69.3 Million Units by 2028 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028', published by Meticulous Research®, the electric car market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 69.3 million units by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5187

Electric cars use one or two electric traction motors for propulsion instead of a conventional transmission unit solely powered by an internal combustion engine. Traction motors are powered by rechargeable battery packs or through an internal combustion engine that charges the vehicle's battery pack, which runs the traction motor and propels the vehicle. Such vehicles are known as hybrid electric vehicles.

In battery electric vehicles, the battery pack is recharged by plugging into a charging station connected to the national power grid. Electric cars are increasingly used for private transportation and shared mobility services. The major factors driving the growth of the electric cars market include supportive government policies and regulations, increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs, rising environmental concerns, and decreasing prices of batteries.

Moreover, the growing adoption of autonomous driving vehicles provides significant opportunities in this market. However, the lack of charging infrastructure in developing countries obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. Also, range limitations of electric vehicles, lack of fast-charging infrastructure, and high cost of electric vehicles are major challenges for the growth of the electric cars market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Car Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 slowed down vehicle sales in 2020, including electric cars. The adoption of electric cars in the U.S. had fallen in the first & second quarters of 2020, while a slight growth was witnessed post the second quarter. Consumer behavior has changed significantly since the pandemic. People reduced the use of shared mobility services, and the total miles driven also decreased in 2020 due to remote working arrangements in most industries. The electric cars market in Asia-Pacific was moderately affected. Developing countries witnessed a sharp decline in their economy due to low consumer demands and increased prices for essential commodities, which directly affected the adoption of electric cars in these countries. The high cost of electric cars also remained a restraining factor for the market's growth in these countries.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5187

However, the electric cars market is expected to recover quickly due to China's strong growth. In the country, amidst the pandemic situation, the government announced to phase out conventional internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035 and planned numerous strategies to achieve its target. The electric cars market in Europe is moderately affected due to the strong policy support as 2020 was an important target year for emissions standards. The government supported the automotive industry by regulating policies that benefitted both consumers and manufacturers. Incentives and subsidies were notably increased on purchasing an electric car in the countries like Germany, the U.K., and Norway. Besides, the prices for batteries continued to reduce, which helped increase the adoption rate of electric cars in the region. The sale of electric cars was doubled in 2020, as compared to the previous year.

The electric cars market is segmented based on propulsion type, power output, end use, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on propulsion type, the hybrid vehicles segment accounted for the largest share of the overall electric car market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasingly stringent automotive emission regulations, consumer demand for high fuel efficiency vehicles, increasing investments by automotive OEMs for hybridization of vehicle powertrain, and low cost of hybrid vehicles compared to battery electric vehicles. However, the fuel cell electric vehicles segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on power output, the less than 100 kW segment accounted for the largest share of the overall electric car market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing use of light electric cars in central business districts of major cities across the world, increasing implementation of electric cars for shared mobility services in major cities, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investments by electric vehicles startups in this segment. However, the 100 kW to 250 kW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing initiatives by leading automotive OEMs to launch powerful electric cars and increasing regulations to reduce tailpipe emissions.

Quick Buy – Electric Car Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/77959568

Based on end use, the private use segment accounted for the largest share of the overall electric car market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient and zero tailpipe emission vehicles, government incentives to promote sales and manufacturing of electric cars, tax rebates, the decline in battery costs, and increasing fuel prices. However, the commercial use segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing use of electric cars in shared mobility services and corporate taxi fleets.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global electric car market in 2020 by value and volume. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to increasing demands for EVs and associated charging facilities, growing number of start-ups offering numerous solutions and services in the electric mobility industry, attractive incentive programs for electric car buyers, and the presence of regional core competencies of countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India in manufacturing and technological developments. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2028, mainly due to extensive government support for adopting electric mobility and increasing investments by foreign automotive OEMs in the Chinese electric vehicle industry.

The key players operating in the electric car market are Nio Inc.(China), Alcraft Motor Company Ltd.(U.K.), BMW Group (Germany), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Daimler AG (Germany), Faraday & Future Inc. (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), General Motors Company (U.S.), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), TATA Motors Limited (India), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Volkswagen AG (Germany), and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.(India) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-car-market-5187

Scope of the Report

Electric Car Market, by Propulsion Type

Hybrid Vehicles

Pure Hybrid Vehicles



Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Electric Car Market, by Power Output

Less Than 100 kW

100 kW to 250 kW

Electric Car Market, by End Use

Private Use

Commercial Use

Electric Car Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden



Switzerland



Norway



Denmark



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



South Korea



India



Thailand



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5187

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicles-market-5179

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Type (Plug-in, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), Bus Charging Infrastructure, Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), Installation, and End User- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/406/electric-car-market-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd