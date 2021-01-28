Electric Acceleration Tech leader makes social responsibility vision a reality

- Xledger introduces EVs to its UK fleet

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVE Software Solutions ("DRIVE"), a leading provider of fleet management technology, is pleased to announce that it is supporting Xledger UK in optimising its management of a greener fleet of vehicles. The move to DRIVE's ODO platform was facilitated by Synergy Car Leasing ("Synergy") which has been a customer of DRIVE's for almost a year and provides Xledger UK with their vehicle and fleet management solutions.

Xledger is a leading provider of cloud-based finance software. With four global offices, Xledger help 10,000 organisations in 60 countries streamline, digitise and automate their finances. They have recently been classified as a Major Player in IDC's Market Overview: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications 2020. Xledger is passionate about the role of digital transformation for the environment and is proud to be driving more sustainable futures for workplaces around the world. An effort which includes implementing a green fleet of vehicles for its employees. https://xledger.com/uk

Synergy Car Leasing is recognised as the fastest growing vehicle Leasing Broker in its class (2019 - 2020) by the Leasing Broker Federation. . As a component of its targeted growth in the provision of Fleet Management services to its customer base Synergy has adopted the DRIVE ODO system. This will facilitate its management of customer's fleets and the transition to EV. https://www.synergycarleasing.co.uk/

Paul Parkinson, CEO and founder of Synergy Car commented;

"Xledger are a great example of an innovative tech business who don't just talk about their social responsibilities, but who implement practical steps to reduce their impact on the environment. The introduction of EVs to their corporate vehicle fleet is just one example of their commitment. We have partnered with DRIVE in providing ODO to our customers, like Xledger, to ensure that we are able to effectively, and efficiently, manage their transition to a greener fleet. ODO gives us the visibility and automation to ensure that our customer's fleet is compliant, cost efficient and green."

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer at DRIVE, added;

"In the current environment, adapting to new locations, ways of working there and doing it all in a way which reduces our impact on the planet could become the abiding theme of the new decade. Which vehicles and for what purpose are likely to be key questions. ODO provides answers, enabling both parties to understand the demands of the new world and, therefore, manage it more effectively."

For more information, please visit www.ododrive.com

About DRIVE Software Solutions

Drive Software Solutions' developed technologies are responsible for the management of 1.5 million vehicles in 55 countries around the world. From bespoke software platforms and consultancy for individual corporates to ODO, our cloud delivered solution for fleet management, DRIVE is at the forefront of the automotive mobility sector.

DRIVE gives businesses a bespoke platform to manage their fleet and their drivers on the go at anytime, anywhere, using all devices.

Time to optimise your fleet. www.ododrive.com

About Synergy Car Leasing

Synergy Car Leasing was founded in 2006 by Paul Parkinson and is now one of the leading vehicle leasing providers in the UK. In 2021Synergy achieved the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the second consecutive year, the highest accolade for best-in class customer service, following six successive years of the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award. Synergy is the fastest growing leasing broker in its class 2019-2020, awarded by the Leasing Broker Federation, following its achievement of Overall Leasing Broker of the Year 2018-2019. A member of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), Synergy is committed to the highest standards of service, fair terms & transparency. Paul Parkinson serves as Vice-Chancellor on the BVRLA National Leasing Broker Committee to further champion industry standards. Newable Ltd, a London-based financial services, professional advice and workspace provider, acquired a majority shareholding in the business in early 2020, to further Synergy's growth plans. https://www.synergycarleasing.co.uk/

About Xledger

Xledger has been transforming the finance function of ambitious organisations for over 20 years with their cloud-based finance software. By utilising the powers of insight, automation, and scalability Xledger equips organisations to improve core business processes and decision making, while providing a complete overview of the business financials in real time. By running a leaner more efficient finance department, Xledger empowers organisations to concentrate on what matters most.

In 2020, Xledger UK received numerous prestigious awards, including finalists at the Accounting Excellence awards for 'Best Mid-market & Enterprise Accounting Software,' 2nd place in the small companies category for the 'UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech' and an accreditation as a 'Great Place to Work-Certified™ Organisation'.

The Bristol-based Xledger UK also have deeps roots in the local community and strong CSR initiatives. In 2020, Xledger solidified a groundbreaking partnership with Bristol Sport by sponsoring the South Stand at Ashton Gate Stadium for a second year, as well as becoming the principal partner of the Bristol Flyers and main sponsor of the Bristol Bears Academy - which includes an internship programme at Xledger. https://xledger.com/uk/about-xledger/

