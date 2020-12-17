Elcomsoft Doubles Password Recovery Speeds with NVIDIA Ampere, Breaks Jetico BestCrypt Containers

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Forensic Disk Decryptor, Advanced Office Password Recovery and Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery with support for additional formats and GPU accelerators. The updated tools add support for NVIDIA's latest RTX 3000-series boards based on the Ampere architecture doubling password recovery speeds, gain the ability to break MyOffice documents and Jetico BestCrypt 9 containers, and accelerate ZIP and RAR recovery with AMD and Intel GPUs.

Accelerated Password Recovery with NVIDIA Ampere

Thirteen years ago, ElcomSoft pioneered GPU acceleration. "PESKY RUSSIANS have come up with a novel way of using Nvidia's graphics hardware – cracking passwords", wrote The Inquirer at the time.

Today, we are adding support for the newest and fastest graphic processing units based on the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The RTX 3000 series boards deliver unprecedented performance, which doubles the speed of password attacks compared to the previous generation. As an example, the use of a single RTX 3090 brings the speed of attacking a 7ZIP password from 15,100 passwords per second (RTX 2070) board to 32,100 p/s (RTX 3090).

Support for NVIDIA RTX 3000-series GPUs is now available in Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery and Advanced Office Password Recovery. More benchmarks and performance comparisons are available in Breaking Passwords with NVIDIA RTX 3080 and 3090. Test equipment provided by HOSTKEY B.V.

Breaking BestCrypt Containers

BestCrypt, developed by the Finnish company Jetico, is a cross-platform commercial disk encryption tool that supports full-disk encryption and encrypted containers.

Elcomsoft Forensic Disk Decryptor gained the ability to extract encryption metadata from BestCrypt 9 containers, while Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery was updated to enable attacking BestCrypt containers, recovering the original encryption passwords.

MyOffice Support

MyOffice is a Russian office suite based on the OpenOffice project. Since MyOffice is certified by relevant authorities in Russia, the suite is commonly used in many government agencies.

While bearing strict certifications, MyOffice encryption can be broken with fast GPU-accelerated attacks at the rate of several million passwords per second. MyOffice support is available in Advanced Office Password Recovery and Distributed Password Recovery.

Accelerated ZIP and RAR Password Recovery

Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery now supports GPU-accelerated attacks on encrypted ZIP and RAR archives on computers equipped with AMD and Intel graphic processing units.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry's performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certrified Partner, and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.

