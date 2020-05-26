Elcomsoft Delivers Forensically Sound Extraction Without a Jailbreak for Current iPhone Models and iOS Releases

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates iOS Forensic Toolkit, a forensic tool for extracting data from Apple iOS devices. Version 6.0 expands the ability to perform full file system extraction without a jailbreak, adding support for iOS 13.3.1, 13.4 and 13.4.1. The tool now covers the entire range of iOS versions from iOS 11 through iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone 6s through the iPhone 11 range.

"It's been a long while since we've been able to deliver file system extraction support for the current generation of hardware running recent versions of iOS," says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft President and CEO. "Extracting data from the latest and toughest generations of Apple devices is becoming increasingly relevant. By carefully following the latest advances in iOS security researches, we strive to deliver forensically sound solutions offering a unique opportunity to quickly access crucial evidence and make a breakthrough in the investigation."

About Jailbreak-Free File System Extraction

iOS Forensic Toolkit 6.0 offers direct, forensically sound extraction without a jailbreak of virtually any iOS device up to and including the latest iPhone 11 range with iOS 11 through 13.4.1. The latest release plugs one more gap of excepted and unsupported iOS releases, adding full file system extraction support to the iPhone 6s, 7, 8, X, Xr/Xs, 11, and 11 Pro generation of devices running iOS 13.3.1, 13.4, and 13.4.1.

Agent-based extraction delivers solid performance and results in forensically sound extraction with automatic on-the-fly hashing of information being extracted. At this time, keychain extraction is only available for iOS versions up to and including iOS 13.3. For newly added versions of iOS, the extraction agent currently supports file system imaging. An Apple ID enrolled in Apple's Developer Program is required to sign the agent.

Read more about Full File System Extraction for iOS 13.3.1, 13.4 and 13.4.1.

Availability

Windows and Mac editions are available from $1,495 (local pricing may vary). The Toolkit is available stand-alone and included in Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle offering additional features.

About Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit provides forensic access to encrypted information stored in popular Apple devices running iOS, offering low-level file system imaging and keychain extraction from the latest generations of iOS devices.

About ElcomSoft

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting to law enforcement, financial and intelligence agencies.

