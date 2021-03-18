Elcomsoft Delivers Forensic Extraction of iOS 14, iPhone 12 Devices Without a Jailbreak

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates iOS Forensic Toolkit, the company's mobile forensic tool for extracting data from a range of Apple devices. Version 7.0 expands the ability to perform full file system extraction without the need to install a jailbreak, adding support for recent versions of iOS including iOS 14 through 14.3 on all devices including the current iPhone 12 range.

The toolkit now provides jailbreak-free forensic extraction for the entire range of devices, supporting iPhone 5s through iPhone 12. This update delivers the complete, zero-gap coverage for supported iPhone devices from iOS 9 onwards, up to and including iOS 14.3 on supported devices.

"In this release, we deliver forensic extraction capabilities for the current generation of iPhone devices running recent versions of iOS," says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft President and CEO. "Extracting data from the latest and toughest generations of Apple devices is becoming increasingly relevant. By carefully following the latest advances in iOS security researches, we strive to deliver forensically sound solutions offering a unique opportunity to access crucial evidence including the detailed reconstruction of the user's online and offline activities, visited locations, activities in social networks and chats in protected messengers, often including deleted records."

Learn about extracting the iPhone 12 and other iOS 14 devices in the article.

Forensic Analysis of iOS Devices

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit 7.0 brings low-level extraction support for the latest generation of Apple devices based on A14 Bionic. This includes the entire range of iPhone 12 models running all versions of iOS 14 from the original iOS 14.0 all the way through iOS 14.3. During the extraction, iOS Forensic Toolkit images the iPhone file system and pulls and decrypts the keychain, which in turn stores the user's passwords, certificates, authentication tokens and keys.

The extraction process is based on the in-house acquisition agent that establishes a communication channel between the iPhone and the computer, enabling low-level access to the file system and the keychain. The extraction agent covers the entire range of iOS releases since iOS 9.0 all the way up to iOS 14.3 for all iPhone models from the iPhone 5s through the current iPhone 12 range with no gaps or exclusions.

Agent-based extraction offers numerous benefits compared to other acquisition method. The agent does not make any changes to user data, offering the most forensically sound extraction among available acquisition methods.

Using an Apple ID registered in Apple's Developer Program is strongly recommended for installing the agent as it alleviates the need to open Internet access on the device.

Pricing and Availability

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit 7.0 is immediately available in Windows and Mac editions. North American pricing starts from $1,495 (local pricing may vary). Both Windows and Mac OS X versions are supplied with every order. Existing customers can upgrade at no charge or at a discount depending on their license expiration. Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit is available stand-alone and as part of Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle, which offers many additional features including cloud extraction.

About Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit

Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit provides forensic access to encrypted information stored in popular Apple devices running iOS, offering file system imaging and keychain extraction from the latest generations of iOS devices. By performing low-level extraction of the device, the Toolkit offers instant access to all protected information including SMS and email messages, call history, contacts and organizer data, Web browsing history, voicemail and email accounts and settings, stored logins and passwords, geolocation history, the original plain-text Apple ID password, conversations carried over various instant messaging apps such as Skype or Viber, as well as all application-specific data saved in the device.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry's performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certrified Partner, and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.

For more information about Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/eift.html

SOURCE ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.