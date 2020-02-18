Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer 2.30 Extracts Location, Health and Fitness Data from Google Fit

MOSCOW, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. announces the release of Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer 2.30, a digital forensic tool for remotely extracting information from suspects' Google accounts. This update adds the ability to extract health and activity information and massive amounts of location data collected by the Android Google Fit app and synchronized to the user's Google Account.

"The massive amounts of information related to physical activities make cloud acquisition more important than ever," says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft CEO. "Access to Google Fit data can help discover evidence and investigate crime. The detailed, high-frequency location data collected by Google's fitness app accompanied with information about the user's physical condition can be truly invaluable."

Extracting Google Fit Data from Google Account

Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer 2.30 adds support for health and activity information collected by the Google Fit app running on Android devices. The tool obtains Google Fit information directly from the user's Google Account, and retrieves data synchronized by any number of devices including smartwatches, health trackers and Android smartphones. Considering the number of fully encrypted Android smartphones that may or may not be physically unlocked, cloud extraction becomes essential when investigating crime.

Google Fit data contains detailed information about the user's location and physical conditions including the number of steps, types of activity, heart rate, elevation, and a lot more. While Google Fit does not require an external smartwatch or sports tracker to work, external fitness devices can feed additional information to Google Fit. This additional information may include blood pressure, elevation, precise step count, and additional location data collected from the GPS sensor built into the smartwatch or tracker, the latter allowing to pinpoint the user's location with ultimate precision and granularity. The Google Fit app itself frequently obtains location information from the smartphone, synchronizing massive amounts of location data to the user's Google Account and becoming a major contributor of location data.

Analyzing the massive amounts of Google Fit data can become invaluable help when searching for evidence and investigating crime. The detailed, high-frequency location data collected by Google's fitness app accompanied with information about the user's physical condition can shed light on the user's activities in a given timeframe.

About Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer

Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer is the most comprehensive and the only forensically sound cloud acquisition tool for Google accounts on the market. The tool offers the ability to extract information that is not available with any other tool including Google's own solution, the Google Takeout. Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer helps discovering more evidence than ever by revealing the hidden data one would never imagine existed, browsing deep inside into the user's online activities going many years back. Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer does what Google itself does not do, offering a single point for downloading, discovering and analyzing evidence collected by Google. Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer is the only tool on the market to natively support all available two-factor authentication methods including FIDO keys and Google Prompt.

System Requirements

Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer supports Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and Windows 10 as well as Windows 2008-2016 Server. Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer for Mac supports macOS 10.12 and newer, up to and including macOS Catalina. Passwordless authentication requires the analysis of a live system or VM with Google Chrome installed and authenticated. Passwordless authentication into Google Drive requires the analysis of a live system or VM with the Google Backup and Sync app installed and authenticated.

Pricing and Availability

Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer 2.30 and Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer 2.30 for Mac are immediately available. North American pricing starts from $1995 for either Windows or Mac editions. Local pricing may vary. Elcomsoft Cloud Explorer is available stand-alone or as part of Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle ($2995).

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. develops state-of-the-art computer forensics tools, provides computer forensics training and computer evidence consulting services. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by most of the Fortune 500 corporations, multiple branches of the military all over the world, foreign governments, and all major accounting firms. ElcomSoft is a Microsoft Partner (Gold Application Development), Intel Premier Elite Partner and member of NVIDIA's CUDA/GPU Computing Registered Developer Program.

