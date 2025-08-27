Elbit Systems' JUPITER Space Camera Successfully Launched Aboard the NAOS Satellite, in Collaboration with OHB-Italia

Developed by Elbit Systems ISTAR&EW - ELOP, JUPITER is one of the world's most advanced space cameras, featuring a very large aperture and an exceptionally lightweight design.

The camera is multispectral, offering a combination of imaging channels:

A high-resolution panchromatic channel (black and white), which captures fine spatial details across the full visible spectrum.

RGB channels (red, green, blue) for true-color imaging.

A NIR channel (Near-Infrared), which enables analysis of vegetation health, water content, and material properties.

These channels are provided at an exceptional resolution ratio, ideal for advanced image fusion and analysis. JUPITER is capable of capturing continuous long image strips with a swath, allowing efficient coverage of large geographic areas in a single orbital overpass.

The data generated by the JUPITER camera is designed for seamless integration with both onboard systems and ground station analytics platforms. Its compatibility with advanced image processing and AI engines enables the extraction of actionable insights, supporting informed decision-making across a wide range of applications.

In addition to the camera, Elbit Systems developed and supplied advanced algorithms to support the ground segment of the NAOS mission, enhancing image analysis capabilities.

This achievement is the result of a close collaboration between OHB Italia and Elbit Systems, combining satellite engineering excellence with top-tier imaging technology to deliver one of the highest-performing spaceborne optical systems in the world.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

