elago debuts the new BT21 collection

elago's BT21 collection includes iPhone 12 and 11 cases, AirPods 1 & 2 cases, AirPods Pro cases, Galaxy S21 cases, Galaxy Buds Pro/Live cases and Apple Watch Straps! Each product is inspired by a BT21 character: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, and COOKY. elago's BT21 collection offers a wide range of products perfect for any UNISTARS!

elago's BT21 collection features clear cases for your tech with a sweet design of your favorite BT21 character! Every product in this collection features each character as a sweet flavor. The BT21 iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 hybrid clear cases offer great drop protection while being MagSafe compatible for the iPhone 12. The BT21 Galaxy S21 cases are a hybrid structure with a high gloss finish that supports wireless charging and allows charging for galaxy buds. The BT21 AirPods Pro, AirPods 1 & 2, and the Galaxy Buds Live/Pro cases allow wireless charging while offering clear protection. The BT21 Apple Watch Straps are available in two different sizes and are compatible with all Apple Watch series!

elago's BT21 collection is available now on elago.com and is coming soon to Amazon. Stay tuned for the rest of the BT21 | elago official merchandise collection including mobile phone stands, watch stands and MagSafe accessories!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards. They also have previous brand collaborations with BlackPink, Disney, and Star Wars.

Available on:

elago.com (U.S. and International shipping):

BT21 iPhone 12 Mini cases

BT21 iPhone 12 / 12 Pro cases

BT21 iPhone 12 Pro Max cases

BT21 iPhone 11 cases

BT21 AirPods Pro cases

BT21 AirPods 1 & 2 cases

BT21 Galaxy S21 cases

BT21 Galaxy Buds Live/Pro cases

BT21 Apple Watch Straps

