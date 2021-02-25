Eka enhances CTRM and launches new solutions to accelerate digital transformation for commodities and direct materials

Eka brings together people, processes, and technology on its cloud platform with new CTRM, e-sourcing, sustainability, and supply chain solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading cloud platform for commodities and direct materials announced new offerings on its Cloud Platform to help customers improve business resiliency. Spanning across CTRM, E-sourcing, Sustainability and Direct Material Procurement, the new solutions digitize key business processes that support new ways of working; bringing people, processes, and technology together.

The breakdown in value chains is driving a digital revolution. According to McKinsey, lack of digitalization led to 73% of respondents to encounter problems in their production, distribution, and supplier base. Eka is committed to digitalize the supply chain to provide commodity and direct materials intensive businesses the agility they need to stay ahead of disruptions.

The expansion of Eka's Cloud Platform gives customers more visibility and resilience in processes across procurement, sales and risk management, and sustainability.

Available today, the new products on Eka's Cloud Platform include:

Enhanced CTRM and ETRM solutions to help commodity businesses gain from the speed and agility they need to assess opportunities faster, spot risk sooner, and increase profitability.

to help commodity businesses gain from the speed and agility they need to assess opportunities faster, spot risk sooner, and increase profitability. E-sourcing solutions to improve productivity across critical direct spend categories.

solutions to improve productivity across critical direct spend categories. Sustainability and ESG solutions to visualize ethical sourcing and carbon emissions, monitor the use of energy and resources, reduce compliance risk, and ensure employee health and safety.

solutions to visualize ethical sourcing and carbon emissions, monitor the use of energy and resources, reduce compliance risk, and ensure employee health and safety. Integrated solutions for supply chain across logistics, stockyard, and warehouse management allow businesses to build resilience and stay agile with real-time visibility.

Abdullah Basudan, Futures Desk Senior Manager, Savola said, "We wanted to invest in a digital foundation to build a more agile supply chain practice that is essential to serving our customers across 30 countries. We knew with Eka's Cloud Platform we could drive future growth, gain deeper visibility, and build a more agile risk management practice to stay ahead of the constant market disruption. Eka's solutions were instrumental in helping us digitalize key sales trading processes across our supply chain that allows us to make better and timely decisions."

Manav Garg, CEO and Founder Eka Software Solutions said, "While profitability will always be paramount, success in the current environment calls for prioritizing agility and flexibility in business processes. Eka provides businesses the tools to move fast and address the changing needs of market forces by leveraging cloud and automation on its cloud platform that was built to serve commodities and direct materials industry."

About Eka

Eka is a global leader in providing cloud driven solutions for commodity and direct materials businesses to overcome complex challenges in supply chain and financial management. Read more at www.eka1.com.

