EIT Food Accelerator Network Announces 2025 Cohort of 65 Groundbreaking Startups to Power Europe's AgriFoodTech Transformation

As one of Europe's leading agrifood accelerators, EIT FAN orchestrates an ecosystem where innovators, experts, investors, and corporates collaborate to transform the future of food. At the heart of the programme lies a powerful idea: true change happens when you connect those who need innovation with those creating it, and those who can fund and scale it.

"To truly shape our food system, we need more than innovation – we need bold collaboration. EIT FAN creates a launchpad where game-changing ideas evolve into real-world impact," said Benoit Buntinx, Director of Business Creation at EIT Food.

A Diverse and Visionary 2025 Cohort

The 2025 cohort is pushing the boundaries of food innovation, aligned with EIT FAN's six strategic hubs:

Circular food solutions – Helsinki Hub

New ingredients and bioprocessing – Paris Hub

Sustainable food packaging – Bilbao Hub

Future-resilient agriculture – Warsaw Hub - co-funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Resilient supply chains & Scope 3 emissions – Munich Hub

Food as Medicine – Haifa Hub

Each startup addresses critical challenges in health, sustainability, transparency, and resilience, demonstrating the depth and ambition of Europe's agrifood innovation ecosystem.

An Ecosystem Powered by Leading Industry Partners

Participants gain access to mentorship, tech validation, and direct connections with the EIT FAN Corporate Programme Partners among which are AAK, Anadolu Efes, Avril, Barry Callebaut Group, Bayer AG, Carbery Group, Cargill, Corporación Hijos de Rivera S.L., Corteva Catalyst, Delta Cafés, Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer GmbH & Co. KG, Hochland, ICL Group, Kerry Group, Lantmännen, Mars Petcare, Martin Braun-Gruppe, Mondelēz International, Pascual Innoventures, Pinc Paulig Incubator (Paulig Group), Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Raisio Group, Unilever Foundry, and Valio.

"The programme is designed not just to accelerate growth, but to embed startups in a purpose-driven ecosystem that drives sustainable, long-term change," added Marie Russier, Head of Entrepreneurship Programmes at EIT Food.

A Proven Model with Growing Impact

Since 2018, EIT FAN has supported 348 startups across Europe, building a strong track record in helping ventures achieve growth, investment readiness, and commercial traction. Participants benefit from a hands-on curriculum, expert-led workshops, and exclusive access to major industry events.

"We're thrilled to welcome these outstanding startups. Each brings a spark of transformation, and our role is to help turn it into a lasting flame by providing the tools, mentorship, and community to ignite real impact and achieve long-term success," said Yulia Bodnar, Programme Manager, EIT Food Accelerator Network.

For more information, visit https://www.eitfood.eu/entrepreneurship/accelerate-food-accelerator-network or follow EIT Food Accelerator Network on LinkedIn.

EIT Food

EIT Food is the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation community, accelerating innovation to build a future-fit food system that produces healthy and sustainable food for all.

Supported by the EU, EIT Food invests in projects, organisations and individuals that share our goals for a healthy and sustainable food system.

Find out more at www.eitfood.eu or follow us via social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

For more information, please contact our EIT Food Accelerator Network team at eitfoodacceleratornetwork@eitfood.eu.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683530/2025_Cohort_Announcements.mp4

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683531/EIT_Food_Accelerator_Network_2025_Cohort_Announcement_PDF.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682800/5310452/EIT_Food_Logo.jpg