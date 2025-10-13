EIT Digital Unveils Bold New Identity as "28DIGITAL" to Lead Europe's Digital Future

A fifteen-year journey now culminates in a strategic rebranding focused on Talent. Tech. Trust.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Digital, Europe's premier digital innovation organization, today announced its rebranding to "28DIGITAL".

Initiated by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) in 2010, as EIT ICT Labs, the organization has completed its 15-year cycle, which brought it to become Europe's largest open innovation ecosystem. As a result, 28DIGITAL becomes independent while continuing to collaborate with the EIT under the Memorandum of Collaboration.

The organization has grown exponentially over the years, and it now operates 23 offices across Europe, with a global hub in Silicon Valley. As one of the Knowledge and Innovation Communities of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology, and through deep integration with flagship EU programmes including Horizon Europe, Interreg, and Digital Europe, EIT Digital has supported hundreds of startups and SMEs, trained thousands of students, and created a dynamic platform connecting industry, research, investors, and policymakers

The new 28DIGITAL name and brand are built on the foundational pillars of Talent. Tech. Trust.

"Our mission has always been twofold: to accelerate the growth of Europe's deep-tech ventures and to educate the next generation of entrepreneurial digital leaders—anchored in a strong, a collaborative innovation ecosystem" said Federico Menna, CEO of 28DIGITAL. "Our name change is also a declaration of intent. It reflects a new European ambition, the '28th regime', a borderless, European framework, and is aligned with Europe's Startup and Scaleup Strategy. We are committed to forge a digital future that is competitive, human-centric, and rooted in European values."

Driving Europe's Digital Sovereignty

28DIGITAL believes that deep tech is fundamentally redefining critical sectors including health, mobility, manufacturing, and energy. The organization is strategically positioned to harness these transformative forces, with particular emphasis on strategic technologies that will secure Europe's resilience and global influence, and green technologies that will accelerate the twin digital and green transitions.

"We are proud of EIT Digital's remarkable journey - from one of the first EIT Knowledge and Innovation Communities to an innovation ecosystem that continues to deliver digital innovation and skills without depending on EIT funding. They remain an integral part of the EIT Community, continuing to strengthen Europe's competitiveness. Every partnership they build and every innovator they support is equal to a step forward for Europe's digital transformation. We look forward to this new phase of cooperation to build a more innovative and resilient Europe together," said EIT Director Martin Kern.

For more information, visit 28digital.eu

About 28DIGITAL

Our name reflects a new European ambition, the "28th regime": a borderless, European framework where digital innovation, talent and entrepreneurship can thrive across the Single Market. 28 is also a perfect number—equal to the sum of its divisors (1 + 2 + 4 + 7 + 14 = 28)—a concept rooted in number theory, the foundation of cryptography, quantum algorithms, and even supercomputing benchmarks.

28DIGITAL was founded upon the initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union. 28DIGITAL received €1.1B funding and strategic guidance from the EIT over 15 years as an EIT Knowledge and

Innovation Community (KIC). Following the successful signature of a Memorandum of Cooperation, the EIT and 28DIGITAL collaborate to further boost innovation in digital transformation across Europe and beyond.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793567/5556548/28DIGITAL_Logo.jpg