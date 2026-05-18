Einride, EASE Logistics, DriveOhio, and INDOT Announce Deployment of Autonomous Electric Trucks

This partnership brings cutting-edge SAE L4 autonomous driving technology to daily logistics operations as part of the Truck Automation Corridor Project, advancing safety, efficiency, and the future of autonomous freight.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio and STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride and EASE Logistics today announced the deployment of SAE Level 4 (L4) Einride autonomous trucks into proof-of-concept service between EASE Logistics warehouses in Marysville, Ohio. This deployment is an extension of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and DriveOhio's Truck Automation Corridor Project, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), and is designed to evaluate the impact of autonomous technology on operations, safety, and freight efficiency.

Operations will take place on EASE property and local public roads and will utilize two of Einride's advanced L4 autonomous electric trucks, already successfully operating in real-world daily operations across the United States. Starting this summer, the trucks will transport goods between EASE warehouses, generating data on impacts to warehousing, distribution, and transportation operations.

The vehicles are self-driving cab-less electric trucks that operate without a driver. They are capable of navigating routes autonomously, handling everything from routine driving to unexpected situations. A remote operator monitors the trucks off-site and can intervene if needed, keeping operations running smoothly and safely.

This marks EASE Logistics' third autonomous trucking deployment in partnership with DriveOhio, reinforcing its role as one of the few logistics providers in the country actively testing multiple autonomous freight platforms in live operational environments.

"EASE is proud to continue advancing the Truck Automation Corridor Project alongside DriveOhio and innovative partners like Einride," said EASE President & CEO Peter Coratola, Jr. "Deployments like this help move autonomous trucking from controlled pilots into daily freight operations, where safety, reliability, and efficiency can be evaluated at scale. By working with leading autonomous technology providers, including Einride, in real-world environments, we're helping accelerate the infrastructure and operational readiness required for the next generation of freight transportation."

This deployment represents a significant step forward in real-world autonomous logistics and builds on Einride's established track record of safe AV operations across the United States.

"Deploying our autonomous trucks in daily logistics operations with EASE reflects years of rigorous development and real-world validation. Safety is not a feature we add to our technology, it is the foundation everything is built on," said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer of Einride. "Our partnership with EASE and the Truck Automation Corridor Project is proof that autonomous electric freight isn't a future ambition, it's a safe, working reality today."

Both EASE and Einride share a deep commitment to safety, and it is reflected in every aspect of this deployment, from the technology itself to the operating procedures that govern daily operations.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

About Einride: Founded in 2016, Einride is a technology company that develops and operates digital, electric and autonomous freight solutions to accelerate the transition to future proofed transportation in a cost-efficient way. Its technology platform includes AI powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets and charging infrastructure. Einride is serving customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East. www.einride.tech

About EASE Logistics: EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service, and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. EASE operates as two entities: EASE Logistics, a third-party logistics provider, and EASE Expedited, an asset-based transportation and warehousing company. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com.

CONTACT:

Einride

Christina Zander

Head of Communications Einride

press@einride.tech

Einride@icrinc.com

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