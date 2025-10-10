Einride Doubles Electric Operations with PostNord in Norway, Accelerating Regional Freight Electrification

Einride and PostNord double electric freight operations in Norway, reaching 1.3 million zero-emission kilometers annually across key Oslo-region routes.

Partnership demonstrates scalable impact, building on a 2023 deployment that saved an estimated 2,100 tonnes of CO ₂ e over three years.

Powered by Einride's intelligent freight ecosystem, combining connected electric trucks with the Saga AI platform for optimized, cost-efficient logistics.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride, a technology company that provides digital, electric, and autonomous solutions for road freight, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with PostNord AS, the Norwegian branch of the leading provider of parcel and logistics services in the Nordics. The collaboration, initiated in Norway in 2023, will now double the amount of electrified transport kilometers to 1.3 million km annually.

The expanded operations will cover key logistics routes in and around the Oslo region, powered by Einride's intelligent freight mobility ecosystem, which includes its electric connected trucks, and the Einride Saga AI planning optimization tool, a digital operating system that optimizes electric and autonomous freight movement.

"Our growth strategy is rooted in deep, scalable partnerships and this demonstrates the long-term potential within our existing customer portfolio, " says Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. "Norway continues to lead by example in the transition to electric transportation, and we're proud to deepen our impact here together with a forward-thinking partner like PostNord."

PostNord is a leading provider of parcel and logistics services in the Nordics, responsible for 35% of all parcel shipments in the region. The initial deployment in 2023 covered over 1,500 fossil-free kilometers per day with zero-emission vehicles, resulting in a projected 2,100 tonnes of CO₂e savings over three years. With the amount of electrified transport kilometers now doubled, a significant increase in emissions reductions is anticipated, further supporting PostNord's goal of becoming fossil-free by 2030.

"Our partnership with Einride allows us to take meaningful strides toward sustainable and cost efficient logistics," says May-Kristin S. Willoch, Head of Environment & DPO at PostNord Norway. "With the expansion, a majority of our regional fleet in Norway is now fully electric."

In September 2025, Einride and PostNord achieved a historic milestone by successfully completing the world's first cabless, electric, autonomous cross-border delivery—without a human driver onboard. As part of the EU co-funded MODI project, this demonstration highlighted the seamless integration of Einride's electric and autonomous technologies into cross border parcel transportation and customs clearance. PostNord's participation underscored its commitment to advancing sustainable, digital freight solutions at scale across the Nordics.

For more information, please contact:

press@einride.tech

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/einride/r/einride-doubles-electric-operations-with-postnord-in-norway--accelerating-regional-freight-electrifi,c4248227

The following files are available for download: