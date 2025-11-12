Einride, a Leading Digital, Electric and Autonomous Freight Technology Company, to Go Public via a Business Combination with Legato Merger Corp. III at a $1.8 Billion Valuation

The business combination further strengthens Einride's unique positioning to lead the transition to autonomous freight operations in a $4.6 trillion global road freight market.

Sweden-based Einride has proven commercial traction with over 25 customers, including several blue-chips, across seven countries, and has developed industry-leading autonomous vehicle technology with regulatory permits across the United States and Europe.

The growth platform includes a contracted Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") base of $65 million and over $800 million in potential long-term ARR through Joint Business Plans with customers, providing a clear pathway for revenue scaling.

Einride's dual EV/AV platform and proprietary AI technology platform provide the operational foundation for scaling electric and autonomous freight operations with notable customers.

The transaction is expected to provide approximately $219 million in gross proceeds before accounting for potential redemptions, transaction expenses and any further financing. Additionally, the Company is seeking up to $100 million in PIPE capital.

The transaction is further supported by $100 million in crossover capital raised by Einride during 2025 from existing and new institutional investors including a global asset management company based on the West Coast of the United States, EQT Ventures, and NordicNinja.

The transaction values Einride at $1.8 billion in pre-money equity value and is expected to result in Einride becoming a publicly listed company on the NYSE.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride AB ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to electric and autonomous freight operations for some of the world's largest shippers, and Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSEAMERICAN: LEGT) ("Legato"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Transaction") that would result in Einride becoming a NYSE-listed public company.

The Transaction is expected to create the public market's premier autonomous and electric freight technology platform, combining Einride's technology platform and operational expertise across seven countries with proven commercial traction and leadership in autonomous vehicle deployments. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to continue its operations with more than 25 enterprise customers, manage and grow its current fleet of approximately 200 electric vehicles, and advance scaling autonomous deployments with customers that today include GE Appliances and Apotea, Sweden's leading online pharmacy.

Business Overview

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Einride has established itself as a leading technology company helping global customers to cost-efficiently transition their logistics to electric and autonomous technology. Einride's business model centers on a dual Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) approach through its proprietary AI powered platform, which orchestrates the entire ecosystem required for electric and autonomous operations. Under its FCaaS model, Einride provides end-to-end freight services for both driver operated heavy-duty commercial electric trucks and heavy-duty autonomous electric trucks. Through its SaaS offering, Einride can license its technology platform to third parties, including both the operational planning AI software and Einride's proprietary autonomous driving system, creating multiple revenue streams and scalability pathways.

Building on its U.S. headquarters located in Austin, Texas, Einride is deepening its commitment to the United States as a driving force in technological innovation. The United States represents a critical growth market for autonomous freight technologies, supported by a favorable macroeconomic environment, forward-thinking policy and regulatory initiatives, and a strong ecosystem.

As a global leader in autonomous freight mobility, Einride is expanding its American footprint to better serve its strong base of U.S. customers. Currently, the United States represents the Company's second largest market and the Company plans to continue to invest in the United States over the coming years to accelerate deployment of its autonomous systems, establish domestic hardware supply chains, bolster R&D efforts, and create jobs across key logistics and technology hubs, thereby delivering lasting value for American partners, customers, and communities alike.

The Company has demonstrated top-tier commercial traction with over 1,700 driverless hours in contracted customer operations, over 11 million electric miles driven, and over 350,000 executed shipments, which position it to be a clear market leader in electric and autonomous freight deployment. With a current run-rate ARR of approximately $45 million and a total contracted base of $65 million ARR in signed customer contracts, Einride has achieved strong commercial validation with a customer base of blue-chip global transport buyers. Additionally, the Company has a base of more than $800 million of potential long term ARR within its Joint Business Plans, which are detailed scaling plans with customers for the continued expansion of electric and autonomous deployments. The Company's operational excellence is evidenced by its 99.7% on-time performance rate, which showcases both the reliability and scale of its electric freight operations.

Einride leverages its suite of AI planning tools to match customer demand with optimized vehicle operations, achieving an approximately 13% reduction in fleet-level total cost of ownership, compared to the diesel baseline, with even further cost savings potential through the deployment of Einride's autonomous freight solutions, and nearly 90% accuracy in energy predictions. Einride's comprehensive platform manages everything from charging infrastructure optimization to battery management systems. This enables the Company to offer full-service freight solutions under take-or-pay contracts averaging 4.5 years in duration with minimum volume commitments, providing strong revenue visibility and predictable cash flows.

Autonomous Technology Architecture

Einride's autonomous technology stack, built entirely in-house and from the ground up for driverless operations, enables a superior cost transition to autonomous freight operations for its customers. The software stack is incorporated into Einride's autonomous cab-less vehicles and deployed for autonomous operations with Einride's shipper customers. Additionally, the technology stack is vessel-agnostic and can be deployed across multiple vehicle platforms beyond Einride's own proprietary autonomous cab-less electric trucks. This provides additional revenue streams in areas such as defense and specialized civilian applications.

To the Company's knowledge, Einride was the first company globally to receive permits for cab-less heavy-duty autonomous vehicle operations on public roads (2019 in Europe, 2022 in the United States), and has maintained zero traffic incidents across all operations. The Company employs a comprehensive three-modality perception stack combining LiDAR, camera, and radar technologies, which is an approach that has become industry standard for heavy-duty commercial applications. This multi-modal sensor suite, combined with motion sensors and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) satellite tracking, feeds into Einride's proprietary dual-path software architecture, comprised of a primary deep learning model that provides human-like driving behavior, supported by a secondary rule-based, deterministic system that serves as a guardrail and forms the foundation for regulatory approvals.

Safety & Regulatory Leadership

Safety is fundamental to Einride's operations and serves as the foundation for its regulatory achievements. The Company maintains its proven safety record through a proprietary safety case that is documented and third-party audited. This safety framework has enabled Einride to secure permits for public road operations for heavy-duty cab-less autonomous vehicles in four countries across North America and Europe. The Company's regulatory approach has evolved from initial nine-month approval processes to recent permits obtained in weeks, demonstrating growing regulatory acceptance of Einride's solutions and established track record with authorities.

Management Commentary

"Today marks a defining moment for Einride and for the future of freight technology," said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. "We've proven the technology, built trust with global customers, and shown that autonomous and electric operations are not just possible, but better. This Transaction positions us to accelerate our global expansion and continue to deliver with speed and precision for our customers. The foundation is built, the demand is clear, and our focus is on execution and delivering the future of freight."

"From the start, Einride has been about more than just technology, it has been about transforming an entire industry," remarked Robert Falck, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Einride. "Together with Roozbeh and the team, we've built a strong foundation and are now well-positioned to execute on that vision and enable an electric and autonomous future for the industry."

"Our proprietary technology stack, purpose built for autonomous operations, combined with our vessel-agnostic approach, provides significant competitive advantages," commented Henrik Green, CTO of Einride. "With our demonstrated safety record and established ability to operate autonomous vehicles commercially, we are well-positioned to capture the significant market opportunity as the industry transitions to electric and autonomous freight."

"This transaction with Einride aligns with our vision to bring industry-leading, innovative technology to the public markets," added Eric Rosenfeld, Chief SPAC Officer of Legato. "Einride's proven customer relationships, regulatory achievements, and technology platform position the Company to be a leader in the transformation of the freight industry. We believe that the market fundamentals are strong, the timing is right, and Einride has the operational excellence to capitalize on this massive shift in how goods move around the world."

Transaction Overview

The Transaction values Einride at $1.8 billion in pre-money equity value and is expected to generate approximately $219 million in gross proceeds before accounting for potential redemptions of Legato's public shares, transaction expenses and any further financing. Additionally, the Company is seeking up to $100 million of private investment in public equity ("PIPE") capital to accelerate growth1. As announced previously, the transaction is further supported by $100 million in crossover capital raised by Einride during 2025 from existing and new institutional investors including a global asset management company based on the West Coast of the United States, EQT Ventures, and NordicNinja.

The existing shareholders of Einride are expected to own approximately 83% of the pro-forma equity after closing of the Transaction, assuming the Company raises a $100 million PIPE. Einride's existing management team will continue to lead the Company following completion of the Transaction.

The Transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Legato Merger Corp. III and Einride. Completion of the proposed Transaction is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2026 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Einride:

Founded in 2016, Einride is a technology company that develops and operates digital, electric and autonomous freight solutions to accelerate the transition to future proofed transportation in a cost-efficient way. Its technology platform includes AI powered planning and optimization, autonomous technologies, one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets and charging infrastructure. Einride is serving customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

About Legato Merger Corp. III:

Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSEAMERICAN: LEGT) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

1 There is no assurance that the PIPE transaction will be completed as no definitive agreements have been executed to date. Further, neither the terms of any investment nor the form of any securities to be issued in the PIPE transaction have been determined. If completed, the final amount raised through the PIPE transaction may be greater than, less than or equal to $100 million.

