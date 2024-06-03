Eightfold AI Announces Dynamic Speaker Lineup for Cultivate Europe 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the keynote speakers and conversation topics of its annual Cultivate Europe event. At Cultivate, business and technology leaders assemble to provide guidance, perspective, and meaningful examples of how artificial intelligence impacts the world of talent. This event is the premier destination for talent professionals looking to transform their business with today's top practices and technologies.

Featured speakers will include Christoph Gerhold (Workforce & Organization Transformation Offering Leader, Deloitte Consulting) and Eser Rizaoglu (Senior Analyst, Gartner). Additionally, Eightfold Co-CEOs Ashutosh Garg and Chano Fernandez will host a live-streamed keynote event as Prerna Ajmera (GM, HR Digital Strategy and Innovation at Microsoft) joins them onstage for a conversation entitled "Partnering to harness the power of AI and cultivate human ingenuity."

Cultivate Europe will take place on June 11, 2024, at the Rosewood London . Virtual registration is complimentary, and includes access to the live-streamed keynote during the event. Beyond the keynote address, a host of talent industry and technology experts from organisations such as Forvia, Ernst & Young, Ubisoft and more will present their vision for the future, detailed in this agenda . Learn more about the event and register to attend here .

"Europe is leading the way in artificial intelligence adoption, regulation, and innovation, and Cultivate 2024 has been designed from the ground up to ensure that all attendees understand how to navigate the new and complex opportunities AI has created for them," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Eightfold AI. "Join us and you'll be ready to transform your talent journey and build an organization ready for the future."

All talent professionals are welcome to join the conversation at Cultivate Europe 2024. Learnings from the show and key session topics include:

How to embrace executive priorities with AI

AI and the law: Navigating global policies and regulations

Best practices for designing the right team and preparing your org for AI success

How talent intelligence fuels an award-winning HR strategy

The AI roadmap to customer success

Generative AI's role in HR — A year in review

Eightfold is proud to champion AI compliance and regulation at every opportunity.

About Eightfold AI