EHR Software Market Report Focuses on Current Market Trends, Opportunities and Threats, Driving Factors and Key Vendors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EHR Software Market has been estimated to display a significant growth in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. Implementation of healthcare information technology (IT) or electronic health records (EHR) has revolutionized the healthcare-related information being catered to patients and medical providers in order to optimize results, safety, security, manageability, and data integration.

The developing countries are using EHR for improving their overall operational processes and universal health coverage at affordable costs. This includes structured diagnosis, admission/discharge/transfer (ADT), demographics, and ancillary systems for pharmacy, lab, and radiology services. The increasing use of EHR has recorded better traceability of syndromic diseases and improved patient health response, thus, supporting the EHR software market expansion. High start-up costs and lack of monetary resources have been considered as key financial barriers of the HER software. Privacy or security concerns attributed to the rising fraudulent incidences have raised legal concerns related to this software. Lack of computer skills of medical providers and/or staff is leading to human errors, thus, adversely impacting the EHR software market growth.

This software can be tailored to specific needs when the clinical information is complex in nature, which improves its access to knowledge bases in a controlled manner.

Based on delivery approach, the market has been categorized into Web/cloud-based and On-premise types. Practice management, e-prescription, referral management, patient management, population health management, and others have been identified as major component types. The EHR software market has found its application across inpatient facilities, physician offices, ambulatory care centers, and other end-user industries. Inpatient facilities have been further sub-divided into acute care, post-acute care, and long-term care services.

In order to study the span of the industry, the global EHR software market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Stakeholders and investors are increasing their spending on research and development activities to scale the latest technologies in their system engineering process. The advent of advanced technologies in mobile communication networks and the ongoing deployment of the next-generation 5G wireless network system is aiding in promoting the EHR software industry.

The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the dominant players operating in EHR software market include AdvancedMD, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., eClinicalWorks, CureMD Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, and Quality Systems, Inc among others.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for EHR Software from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the EHR Software market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of EHR Software including:

AdvancedMD



CareCloud



Athena Clinicals



Practice Fusion



eClinicalWorks



Greenway Health



ChartLogic



Aprima



Accenture



EpicCare

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Android



Apple OS



Windows Phone



Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospital



Clinical



Personal



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

M arket segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

