Egypt's luxury property boom lands in London

Nile Property Expo arrives at the Hilton on Park Lane on June 27-28, 2026

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxury villa overlooking the Red Sea for the price of a one-bed apartment in zone 2 of London. That is the comparison increasingly driving interest in Egypt among internationally minded property buyers frustrated by high UK prices, tightening yields and shrinking lifestyle returns.

Egypt’s property boom lands in London

Now, Egypt's biggest international property exhibition is coming to London to capitalise on that shift. On June 27-28, 2026, the 20th edition of Nile Property Expo (NPE) will make its UK debut at the Hilton on Park Lane, bringing together more than 15 of Egypt's leading developers to showcase luxury coastal properties, branded residences and investment opportunities across the country.

The event will spotlight destinations including El Gouna, Soma Bay and the Red Sea coast, areas increasingly being positioned as alternatives to more established luxury second-home markets such as Dubai, the Algarve and the South of France.

For British buyers, the attraction is straightforward: more space, more lifestyle and significantly more value for money. In many cases, the cost of a modest London flat can secure a waterfront villa, private beach access and hospitality-led living in Egypt's fast-growing coastal developments. Dr. Bassem Kalila, Chairman of Nile Property Expo, believes that changing investor behaviour is creating a major opportunity for Egypt's property market internationally.

"Luxury buyers are becoming far more selective about where they invest. They want lifestyle, hospitality, long-term value and experiences that justify the investment. Egypt is increasingly entering those conversations, particularly around the Red Sea. International buyers are starting to see the country very differently from how they did even five years ago," he says.

The exhibition will feature residential, coastal and investment projects across Egypt's emerging cities and luxury resort destinations, alongside exclusive exhibition-only offers. Developers attending the London event include some of the country's largest names in real estate and hospitality-led development, spanning the Red Sea, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed and the North Coast. The event is expected to attract:

British investors exploring overseas property opportunities

High-net-worth second-home buyers

Egyptian expats living in the UK

Arab investors based in London

Luxury lifestyle and wealth audiences

Register for free at https://london.nilepropertyexpo.com.

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