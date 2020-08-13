EG Group Rolls Out Reflexis Solutions to 1000+ Employees in Australia

Adoption of Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager, Q-Walk and Mobility solutions will drive simplification of store operations.

DEDHAM, Massachusetts and LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems, the leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, has announced that EG Group, one of the fastest growing fuel and convenience retailers, has implemented Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager and Q-Walk in 540 Australian sites for more than 1,200 employees, to simplify communications and improve task execution.

EG Group is working with Reflexis to drive consistent, best-practice task management and execution that ensures a seamless customer experience. Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager is supporting greater visibility and streamlined working so that store colleagues can manage by exception based on intelligence-led alerts. Q-Walk is delivering faster and more accurate compliance that strengthens health and safety regulations and auditing processes across all locations.

"We are excited to be working with another retail customer in Australia," said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA, Reflexis. "We look forward to supporting EG Group with their continued expansion and profitability of their non-fuel business by enabling greater efficiency within their store operations."

"We are looking forward to further expanding our Reflexis services and products, gaining benefit from their effective scheduling solutions," said Mohsin Issa, Founder and Co-CEO at EG Group. "As a leading convenience retail network operator of circa 6,250 sites across 10 international markets employing in excess of 55,000 colleagues, it is of utmost importance that we enable our teams to better manage and more effectively analyse labour modelling. Our aim is to optimise labour costs, expedite speed of service and ultimately increase customer satisfaction. I am confident our teams will appreciate the Reflexis solutions platform we are investing in."

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis Systems is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organisations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking.

The Reflexis ONE™ intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimise labour decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE™ to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention.

Reflexis Systems is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com .

