eFinancialCareers Releases Video and VoIP in Next Level Innovation, Connecting Recruiters and Professionals in Real-Time

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that eFinancialCareers, the trusted specialist financial services platform where recruiters and professionals can confidently search, match and connect in real-time, has launched video and voice calling. This evolution elevates eFinancialCareers' suite of powerful connection tools and enriched profiles, allowing professionals and recruiters to connect virtually over video, voice, or instant messaging, an imperative during the current remote state of work.

Clients can utilize eFinancialCareers' robust connection tools to fill open roles and build a pipeline of talent. By communicating in real-time with professionals and having access to robust candidate profiles, recruiters can establish more personal connections, enabling accelerated hiring.

Finance and tech professionals can discover their best career fit by easily gaining deeper insight into recruiters' expertise and goals, company culture and values. By utilizing eFinancialCareers' connection tools, professionals can also build relationships by expanding their network of recruiters.

Personalized and efficient relationship building with professionals

"Employers face a number of challenges when it comes to finding high-quality finance and tech talent – it's difficult to find the right candidates, actively engage, and sustain interest. eFinancialCareers solves for these problems by offering full-scale proprietary matching solutions and new connection tools to elevate the client-candidate relationship efficiently, resulting in high engagement from top talent and increased professional connections," shared Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to eFinancialCareers.

eFinancialCareers' connection tools prime recruiters for trusted engagement with finance and tech professionals:

Voice and Video Calling: The latest enhancements to real-time connections will deliver face-to-face connections anywhere.

The latest enhancements to real-time connections will deliver face-to-face connections anywhere. Messaging: Instant messaging provides fast, real-time connections to develop talent pipelines by building relationships with active and passive professionals.

Messaging: Instant messaging provides fast, real-time connections to develop talent pipelines by building relationships with active and passive professionals.

Recruiter Profile: Recruiter Profile enables employers to drive awareness and credibility for their unique brand and hiring team needs.

Candidate Profile: Unparalleled level of Candidate Profile detail allows clients to assess match and accelerate hiring.

Connecting with trusted finance and tech recruiters to build ongoing relationships

Finance and tech professionals have historically faced frustration with the lack of transparency and communication taking place throughout the traditional application process. As a result, candidates have been seeking more detail about recruiters and employers so they can navigate toward their perfect career fit.

Professionals can now feel empowered when transparently connecting with trusted recruiters to build ongoing relationships at their own pace and with those recruiters with whom they choose to engage. Candidates can search for and save jobs that leverage our search engine algorithms to provide relevant results, bringing together eFinancialCareers' best-in-class matching capabilities with connection tools that ready professionals for trusted engagement with recruiters:

Highlight unique strengths: In-depth Candidate Profile allows professionals to showcase their talents and expertise to stand out from the crowd.

In-depth Candidate Profile allows professionals to showcase their talents and expertise to stand out from the crowd. Engage with recruiters: Our detailed Recruiter Profile allows professionals to discover and follow recruiters they trust in order to find the right career fit.

Our detailed Recruiter Profile allows professionals to discover and follow recruiters they trust in order to find the right career fit. Build relationships: Professionals can connect with recruiters in real-time through video and voice, instant messaging, and by following Recruiter Profiles. Voice and video calling provide voice or face-to-face connections anywhere, instant messaging allows for faster conversations, and following recruiters will allow professionals to see who's actively hiring.

"eFinancialCareers' focus on innovation and customer centricity has changed the way recruiters and professionals discover, connect and engage the best talent and career opportunities. We are unique in providing solutions that enable transparency, leverage digital social norms and empower our users to seamlessly communicate and build relationships," shared Peter Healey, President of eFinancialCareers, a DHI Group, Inc. brand.

About eFinancialCareers

eFinancialCareers, a DHI Group, Inc. brand, is the world's leading financial services careers website, and the place to go for financial careers and talent. eFinancialCareers provides finance and tech professionals with the latest job opportunities, career information and invaluable industry insights they need to maximize their potential. The site connects them to roles within many of the world's most respected financial organizations. Through its recruitment solutions, eFinancialCareers provides financial services recruiters a vital competitive edge by enabling them to source the highly qualified professionals they need to achieve their strategic ambitions - quickly and efficiently. eFinancialCareers offers local websites in 19 markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the financial centers of the Middle East.



About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands—Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

