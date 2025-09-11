EfiDuero Energy rural project named Spain's top energy community of 2025

MADRID , Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Spanish Energy Management Agencies (EnerAgen) has awarded the cross border rural project EfiDuero Energy, which operates between Spain and Portugal, as Spain's best energy community of 2025, a recognition its managing director, José Luis Pascual, described as "a boost" for municipalities seeking energy independence.

EfiDuero Energy operates equally across 77 rural cross border municipalities in Spain and Portugal.

"The award is recognition of the long work we've carried out and, above all, it's a confidence boost for towns, since our project is ultimately led by small municipalities in such an innovative sector as energy communities," Pascual told EFE. He emphasized that the prize represents "a vote of confidence for these towns to continue working and pursuing the completion of a project" aimed at achieving energy independence.

EfiDuero Energy, organized as a European Cooperative, operates equally across 77 rural cross border municipalities in Spain (Salamanca and Zamora) and Portugal (Trás-os-Montes, Douro, Beira Interior and Serra da Estrela). Its goal, Pascual said, is to democratize energy and empower consumers to manage their own resources.

The project currently runs 230 rooftop solar installations on municipal buildings, has its own electricity retailer, and has set up more than 30 electric charging stations, 96% of them in towns with fewer than 500 residents.

According to Pascual, EfiDuero Energy members now produce 74% of the energy they consume. "We're very close to achieving energy independence, which will allow us to generate free energy for people in our region," he said, adding that such progress could bring new business and investment opportunities.

The community, which makes its own energy decisions without external participation or profit motives, includes local councils, individuals, microenterprises and nonprofits, and also provides free electricity to vulnerable consumers.

EfiDuero Energy was created in 2017 by the Duero-Douro European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation (EGTC) to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the cross-border region through renewable energy, self-consumption, and environmental, social and economic integration, specifically in small towns traditionally excluded from the electricity market.

Pascual said he hoped other rural areas would replicate the model, which does not require large facilities: "We have countless rooftops, municipal in our case, but also private, with more than enough capacity to generate 100% of the energy we need, without the need for massive solar farms."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770943/AECT_Duero_Douro_EfiDuero_Energy.jpg