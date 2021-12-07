Eficode reaches new levels in scaling Agile practices to enterprises

- As an Agile at Scale Specialized Partner, and Scaled Agile Gold partner, Eficode offers practitioners with proven experience in agile frameworks.

HELSINKI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, Europe's leading DevOps company, has achieved Atlassian's partner specialization in Agile at Scale. Eficode has also achieved Gold partner status with Scaled Agile, Inc., and can help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through the adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework ® (SAFe ®).

By naming Eficode an Agile at Scale Specialized Partner, Atlassian indicates to their customers that Eficode is best suited to help with scaling Agile practices through consistent, high-quality services, according to the customer's unique needs. Eficode is currently the only partner in the Nordics who have been able to meet Atlassian's specialization requirements.

"Atlassian would like to recognize Eficode, who are now process-certified, scaled Agile practitioners with proven experience in enterprise methodology and change management. This will help guide our shared enterprise customers through their Agile journey with Jira Align." says Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

Companies continue to seek competitive advantages from scaling their businesses and transforming into a more Agile workplace. Eficode helps businesses with these transformations and to adopt supporting technology solutions such as Jira Align. Recently, Eficode have supported payment solution provider NETS in their enterprise Agile transformation.

"Eficode supported us through the onboarding of all of our Agile Release Trains (ART) onto Jira Align, handling all of the coordination and training for us, which was great as we could focus on the portfolio and enterprise aspects with Atlassian. " says Susan Scott, VP Product Operations at NETS.

During 2021, Eficode has continued to grow within Atlassian and Agile services through the acquisitions of Riada and Beecom - Atlassian specialized companies - and Contribyte, experts in Agile scalability and methods.

"We are excited to receive the Agile at Scale Specialization badge from Atlassian, and to become a Gold partner with Scaled Agile, Inc. These achievements reflect our real-life experiences from implementing the Jira Align tool during Agile transformation projects. We have seen an increased demand for companies to optimize agility, connect and align business strategy with technical execution, and make work visible in large-size and complex organizations", says Niko Herold, Vice President, Partner Growth at Eficode.

Eficode has also been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Agile and DevOps Custom Software Development Services

