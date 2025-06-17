EFGH Announces Appointment of Eric Mboma as CEO for Africa, Bolstering Commitment to Financial Inclusion

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH.XYZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Mboma as Chief Executive Officer for Africa, a strategic move that underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to democratising finance and expanding its footprint across the continent.

"It is with great pleasure and gratitude for me to announce that we have onboarded Eric Mboma as our CEO for Africa. I have known Eric and worked with him for a few years in Africa, and our love for the continent, and our aspirations for it, are aligned in many ways. Always a steady pair of hands, with a strong strategic mindset coupled with exemplary execution skillset. With his knowledge and capabilities, Embed Financial Group Holdings will be on track for our accelerated expansion, along with our intention to 'Democratise Finance.'" Dennis Ng, EFGH Executive Chairman.

Eric Mboma brings over two decades of distinguished leadership experience spanning financial services, infrastructure, and impact investing. His impressive career includes pivotal roles such as Regional CEO, MENA at Prudential Plc, Group Executive Director at AGF Funds, CEO of Standard Bank DRC, and senior positions at Credit Suisse and BHP Billiton.

He holds an MBA from Chicago Booth, a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, and a specialized MS from ESCP Business School, bringing a world-class perspective to local opportunities across Africa. Furthermore, Eric serves as the Africa ambassador for Chicago Booth, demonstrating his deep commitment to the continent's development.

"We're thrilled to welcome Eric Mboma as CEO of Africa at EFGH," states the EFGH leadership team. "With his deep expertise, extensive board experience, and a strong track record in transformation, capital mobilisation, and inclusive growth, Eric is perfectly positioned to lead our next chapter across the continent."

As a Value Creation Platform, EFGH connects ecosystems, drives long-term growth through strategic alliances and distribution models, and enables cross-market deployments. Their mission is to support the underinsured and underprivilege, creating real value for both individuals and the companies serving them.

Currently, EFGH operates in Singapore and Indonesia in Asia, and in Africa, the Group has established a presence in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Nigeria.

