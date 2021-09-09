Efecte brings together thousands of attendees to the #1 ITSM event in Europe in September 2021

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efecte, the European alternative for cloud-based service management, invites you to its annual virtual event "Digitalize and Automate 2021". The event brings together ITSM and service management enthusiasts, thought leaders, and students on September 15 and 16, 2021.

The global goliaths have been superior in commercializing and dominating key technologies such as cloud and AI. Now a new wave of European innovation brings more alternatives to the market. These new players can provide a better fit for local needs.

In the event. We will have thought-provoking keynotes that cover important actions for European companies to drive growth with digitalization and automatization. An expert panel will discuss how we can support our talent, nurture innovation, and leverage technologies to succeed.

Among the many highlights of the event are keynotes by founders of growth companies like Juhani Mykkänen, a co-founder of Wolt, Johanna Småros from Relex Solutions, and Sarah Al Hussaini from Ultimate.ai. Additionally, Markus Bause, CEO of SERVIEW will talk about the difference between agility and agile working, while Hannes Kleist, Managing Director of Fooxes Consulting will share his many years of experience as an entrepreneur who relied exclusively on remote work well before COVID-19.

On the second day, attendees can learn about new key trends in service management such as digitalization and automation of routines, utilizing machine learning (AI) in problem-solving, and what to expect of the next-generation online user experience.

For the first time, Efecte is also inviting students, the decision-makers of tomorrow to the event. The goal is to put the know-how for tomorrow's digital platforms into the hands of the makers today. Efecte is partnering with SERVIEW and to give students an opportunity to attend a specifically tailored IT Service Management training.

With the " IT Service Management Foundation Training", 1,000 students will learn more about ITIL principles, practices, processes, functions, and roles. The 250 most motivated participants can register for 30 days of free access to the SERVIEW IT Service Management Foundation e-learning training. Efecte has published the special agenda for students at its Digitalize & Automate event here: https://www.efecte.com/digitalize-and-automate-21-for-students

"At our event this year, we are talking about why digitalization is one of the pillars for more growth in Europe. We will share current trends and developments in ITSM, provide insights into our customers' digitization strategies, and show how organizations can digitize and automate their service processes," says Niilo Fredrikson, CEO of Efecte, "As of now, more than 1,200 attendees have already registered for our event The high demand really shows the need to discuss European Digital Platforms and the demand to digitalize and automate business and IT processes."

Efecte's annual digital event is designed as a live stream and will be primarily held in English. The agenda and speaker list as well as the possibility for a free registration can be found at the following URL:

https://www.efecte.com/digitalize-and-automate-2021-program

About Efecte

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, improve the experience of end-users, and save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland, and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.efecte.com

