EE wins the umlaut connect Mobile Network Test 2026 in the United Kingdom - for eleventh time in a row

MUNICH, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EE's mobile network ranks first in the umlaut connect Mobile Network Test 2026 in the United Kingdom, Vodafone is on second place, followed by Three and VMO2. For the eleventh time, the media brand connect has published its renowned network test in the UK conducted by the independent benchmarking organisation umlaut. Once again, the performance of network operators in the UK was evaluated with the utmost care using objective and customer-oriented test procedures. The results show a clear winner achieving the grade "very good", followed by Vodafone, Three and VMO2 achieving the grade "good", Three and VMO2 have significantly improved their scores compared to last year.

For the eleventh time in a row, EE is "Best in test", achieving 920 out of 1,000 points possible. The BT brand leads ahead of its competitors by impressive 112 points and ranks first in all categories, voice, data, crowdsourcing and reliability. Vodafone ranks second with a score of 808 points. The operator scores on a par with EE in the voice evaluation, the results in the overall voice and data disciplines are convincing. Three follows on third place, with 799 points – improving by 34 points compared to last year´s result. In the data discipline, Three scores only one point behind second-ranking Vodafone, in the crowdsourcing the operator even achieves the second highest score of all operators. VMO2 comes in fourth achieving 768 points. With a plus of 39 points, VMO2 shows the highest improvement in all countries analysed in the current benchmarking season so far. In the voice category, the operator scores ahead of third-ranking Three.

In addition to the nationwide assessment, umlaut and connect evaluated the network performance in the UK´s largest cities. In London, EE and Vodafone achieve the grade "very good", while Three and VMO2 achieve the grade "good". EE achieves an outstanding result in Manchester and Leeds and very good results in the other six considered cities. Vodafone is "very good" in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Leeds, Three in Birmingham and Liverpool, and VMO2 in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

