Edutech StartUp, GoKampus partners with Netcore Cloud to increase user engagement & achieve higher conversions

Since 2018, GoKampus has been running a successful business in the education space. The company has been known for its personalized & superior teaching methods, backed by technology. GoKampus has collaborated with Netcore Cloud to take consumer value a notch ahead for its full-stack offering. GoKampus users will now be able to take advantage of student promos at a variety of partner businesses, find & apply for scholarships in a timely & efficient manner, and secure quicker student loans with limited effort. These are few benefits apart from others, including internships and job placements.

Saket Kumar Jha, Chief Revenue Officer - Emerging Markets, at Netcore Cloud said, "Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement and Product Experience have proved to be a dependable tool for marketers. Allowing effective engagements using powerful AI tools has proved to be a huge value-add for brands across industries. We are confident that our product will create unmatched benefits for GoKampus, which will show visible results in the form of enhanced ROI, down the line."

Speaking on this collaboration, Lie Nathanael Santoso, Founder & CEO at GoKampus said, "Strengthened by its best-in-class, AI-powered Marketing Automation & Personalization, Netcore Cloud's no-code Product Experience platform has successfully enabled companies to create contextual walkthroughs and nudges for consumers. We are looking forward to using our collaboration with this leading AInexpert to ensure our users a far more superior experience with us."

Netcore Cloud has been one of the world's first AI-Powered email delivery platforms. The platform offers Send-time optimization, Adaptive throughput, and Predictive engagement, making the company the preferred choice for lightning-fast email delivery and cutting-edge email in-boxing. Today, Netcore Cloud has been recognized as a trusted partner by some of Indonesia's most successful brands, including Tokopedia, Bank BCA, Payfazz, Smartfren and others.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud Inc. is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company. It offers full-stack Martech products that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user journey. The platform is an all-in-one solution for building unified customer views, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and actionable analytics. All the products are designed to scale, with a focus on ROI. Netcore Cloud delivers 15+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers.

Netcore Cloud serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries. Industry-leading brands like Canon, Flipkart (a Walmart company), Disney+ Hotstar, Jockey, Puma, The Body Shop, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Gas Jeans, Tobi, Standard Chartered, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals.

Netcore Cloud has been in business for 20+ years and operates out of India, the USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE.

