Edutainment Market Size estimated at US$ 6.6 Million by 2031, TMR Report

Growing trend of visits to science centers, aquariums, and children's museums for learning combined with entertainment fuels demand for edutainment in developing countries

Increasing application of robotics for easy comprehension of various subjects to foster growth of edutainment market in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the edutainment market to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing trend among urban populations to visit edutainment centers such as theme parks, aquariums, and zoos for entertainment combined with learning is fueling the growth of edutainment market. Edutainment centers offer exciting ways to learn new things and have fun at the same time.

Scientific evidence of quality learning through play as compared to academic or structured classroom studies is attracting the establishment of edutainment centers in developing countries. Most preschools now have dedicated activities in outdoor environments due to effective learning along with emotional, cognitive, social, and physical development of children. Initiatives of top edutainment companies to leverage advances made in computer-augmented learning has made edutainment centers to act as enabler for preschool children for more freedom to learn through play.

So much so, edutainment centers are sometimes called pay-for-play, and parents in urban areas of developing economies are keen to test the learning potential of edutainment centers. Key demographic segments that contribute to the proliferation of edutainment industry are children of 0 – 12 years, teenagers 13- 18 years, young adults 19 – 25 years, and adults above 25 years of age.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key region in the edutainment market in the upcoming years. Rising economic prosperity in some developing countries has led to the increasing trend among individuals and families to visit edutainment centers. Tangible advantages of entertainment along with gaining knowledge is attracting families to visit edutainment centers during weekends and holidays. Increasing applications of robotics in edutainment in Japan for demonstration of several technical and non-technical subjects is creating value-grab opportunities for players in the edutainment market in Asia Pacific.

Edutainment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Practices of visit to theme parks, zoos, and science centers in developed countries for entertainment with the underlying advantage of learning is attracting establishment of family entertainment centers (FECs) in developing countries. Currently, edutainment centers are mostly established in Tier I cities due to the spending capacity of individuals in these areas. However, there exists scope for establishment of edutainment centers in Tier II and Tier III cities to introduce the new approach of learning combined with entertainment.

Rapid penetration of advanced technology in science centers and amusement parks is creating new growth frontiers in the edutainment market. Individuals of all age groups can immerse in interactive games supported with AR/VR technology that provides a near real-life experience of space, plant life, animal life, and many other subject areas.

Emergence of some large online education companies that provide tutoring using edutainment platforms spells growth in the edutainment market. Video streaming software, attractive digital interfaces, and advanced technologies such as 3D, animation, and virtual reality are some edutainment platforms used for tutoring by large online education companies. Likewise, online gaming companies also employ an edutainment approach comprising advanced technology for an immersive experience.

Focus of several game developers to invent various technologies to improve gaming experience for edutainment is anticipated to expand growth frontiers of the edutainment market. Efforts to create new technologically advanced games involves combining AR/VR technology with 3D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces is packaged for an enhanced user experience.

Edutainment Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages of all-round development of young children over structured classroom learning stirs demand for edutainment platforms

Growing interest of societies in developed as well as knowledge-based world of developing countries in edutainment centers attracts investment in the edutainment market

Edutainment Market – Key players

Some of the key players operating in the edutainment market are;

Time out Group

Plabo

Vacation Edutainment

Legoland Discovery

KidsSTOP

The Harlem Edutainment Company

Scarlett Entertainment

EXPLORiT Kindercity Volketswil

Kidzania

KinderCity

Pororo Park

Mattel Play! Town

Kidz Holding S.A.L .

. EduSys

Timmersive

The edutainment market is segmented as follows;

Edutainment Market, by Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

Edutainment Market, by Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Merchandising

Food & Beverages

Advertising

Others

Edutainment Market, by Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12)

Teenager (13- 18)

Young Adult (19 – 25)

Adult (25+)

Edutainment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

