EduMe opens new US office to serve strong demand in North America

Remote training tool EduMe accelerates growth in the U.S. by expanding physical footprint with a new office in Palo Alto

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EduMe, the Workforce Success company transforming the way businesses provide their workforce with seamless access to relevant knowledge, has opened a new office in Palo Alto, California, to accelerate their growth and take on the huge demand for their mobile-based training platform in the region.

In July 2020, EduMe completed a $5 million Series A funding round, led by Silicon Valley-based Valo Ventures, which acknowledged not only their already strong U.S. presence, but also the demand for a viable and effective training solution in an increasingly deskless world.

Alongside North American expansion, the company is also focusing on product development, planning a raft of new and innovative features to drive competitive advantage for its customers and the continued success of their workforces.

Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for EduMe and this announcement brings us closer to our core market in the US. This will allow us to be even more present for our rapidly growing US customer base as well as serve the increasing demand for EduMe's Workforce Success platform in the market. The choice of a base in California was a straight-forward decision for us given our strong customer and partner relationships on the West Coast, as well as the access to world-class talent."

EduMe is growing quickly and hiring for several US-based positions, which can be seen on their careers page .

About EduMe

EduMe is a Workforce Success platform used to provide deskless workers with seamless access to relevant knowledge. EduMe is used by modern companies like Uber, Deliveroo, Deloitte, goPuff and Vodafone across 50 countries. These businesses enjoy increased productivity, greater retention and a safe and compliant workforce.



EduMe is headquartered in London, UK with an office in Palo Alto, U.S

