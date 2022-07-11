Educational Robot Market worth $3.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Educational Robot Market by Type (Humanoid Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots), Component (Sensors, End Effectors, Actuators, Controllers), Education Level (Higher Education, Special Education) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Educational Robot Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecasted period. The major drivers for the growth of educational robot market include growing demand for collaborative robots in educational and industrial sector, increase in research and product development of humanoid robots to transform service sector, and increase in penetration of robots in manufacturing industries to promote new job opportunities.

The educational robot market dominated by the major Tier I suppliers like ABB, FANUC, KUKA, and YASKAWA. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World.

End effectors is expected to hold the largest market share of educational robot market for hardware during the forecasted period

An end effector is fitted at the end of the robotic arm and is a key component of an industrial robot. End effectors are of various types, such as finger grippers, vacuum grippers, and magnetic grippers. Most industrial robot manufacturers buy end effectors from third-party manufacturers such as Schunk (Germany), Schmalz (Germany), and Zimmer Group (Germany) who provide a wide range of end effectors. End effectors may also be used in service robots to pick and manipulate objects, but they are not designed for industrial use but research purposes only. End effectors are also not an integral part of a service robot, unlike industrial robots. Many humanoid robots are built without arms, and robots with arms are mostly utilized to perform various gestures rather than object manipulation.

Industrial robot has witnessed as significant growth in educational robot market during forecasted period

Industrial robots are being introduced in schools to introduce students to robotic programming. Some industrial robot manufacturers also have tie-ups with colleges to offer robotics training and certification. The global education sector has witnessed significant changes owing to the introduction of new devices, such as interactive humanoids and interactive displays, equipped with non-humanoids. More interactive and digital educational content is required for integration with interactive devices in the educational segment.

Special education segment for education robot market is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

With robots, children with autism can gain skills and knowledge through alternative methods. Robotic education helps such students learn in a different classroom environment. These robots can be specifically programmed to interact with special students according to their requirements. Some of these robots have already been adopted worldwide for personal care and assistance, which could, in turn, be an added advantage in interacting with special children. Kinova Robots (Canada) is one of the very few companies that has developed assistive robots using collaborative robot technology. Hence, educational robots for special education has highest growth during forecasted period.

Europe is likely to be emerge as the second fastest growing region during forecasted period

For more than a decade, robotics in education has gained significant attention across Europe. The introduction of cost-efficient robotic educational solutions in Europe has been sponsored by various educational organizations in the region, which is stimulating the growth of the educational robot market. Alsoy Robotics (Spain), a provider of educational robots, has gained a strong foothold in the European market by providing robotic education solutions in various languages, such as English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, and Italian. Moreover, universities such as Cambridge University (UK), ETH Zurich (Switzerland), and Technical University of Berlin (Germany) are engaged in R&D activities for the development of AI and robotic technologies.

ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Robolink (US), UBTECH Robotics (China) are few major players in the educational robot market.

