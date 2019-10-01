Education Resources, Inc. To Offer New Online Sessions "Therapies In The School Conference 6"

The Preschooler Who Isn't Keeping Up

Using Evidence to Support Your Recommendations: Service Delivery, Dosing, IEPs

School Based Therapy 101: Building Blocks for Success

Praxis is More Than Coordination

Applying Motor Learning, Motor Control and Neuroplasticity to Evidence-Based School Practice

"Excellent conference! I am a new PT in the school setting. Gave me great strategies for connecting with all of my kids (pre-school through high school). Thanks!" said E. Welch, Physical Therapist.

The series' online format offers practitioners a flexible format to extend learning and expertise. Course participants can register for the entire online course series or individual sessions.

Discounted pricing is available for groups of colleagues, friends, and school districts to use these sessions for professional development (PD) days.

Course participants may access the on-demand sessions for an entire year to hone their skills and sharpen their decision-making at their convenience. Participants will receive access to downloadable handouts and up to 22 contact hours (CEUs).

