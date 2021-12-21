Education ERP Market to Reach USD 15470 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education ERP Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud, On Premise), by Application (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Enterprise Technology Category.

The global Education ERP market size is projected to reach USD 15470 Million by 2027, from USD 8397.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Education ERP Market are:

Educational institutions must deal with a large amount of data and information. Maintaining the date and time of processed information is a difficult task when processing and storing such enormous amounts of data and information in the form of records. All of the school's departments, including academics, finance, administration, infrastructure, and communication, are linked through ERP software. This facilitates information sharing between departments and ensures that all data is saved on a central server where it can be accessed at any time. This feature of ERP is expected to increase it's adoption thereby driving the growth of the education ERP market.

Furthermore, information related to students, staff, timetables, examinations, admissions, fees, reporting, etc are all easily accessible through an education ERP system. This allows management to think about and analyze numerous parts of the institution more quickly, resulting in increased planning skills. These features are in turn expected to increase the adoption of ERP, thereby driving the growth of the education ERP market.

Furthermore, the benefits provided by education ERP are projected to propel the education ERP market forward. The following are some of the advantages: Increases productivity, provides access from any location, and Student-Teacher Collaboration at its Finest, Transparency with parents improves, communication costs are reduced, and work burden is reduced.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EDUCATION ERP MARKET

Because of the growing demand for automated management of various business activities in academic institutions, the education ERP market is gaining substantial traction among various users. As a result, greater use of education ERP solutions in the academic sector, as well as the high connectivity rate offered by these solutions, are driving market expansion.

Furthermore, the availability of cloud-based ERP solutions, improved performance of administrative modules, increasing the requirement for managing academic activities, and expanding enrollments in the higher education sector are all driving the education ERP market forward.

Data storage capacity, security, and control are all improved with a cloud-based ERP solution. It also provides administrators with real-time access, allowing them to make speedy and well-informed decisions. These advantages offered by cloud-based ERP are expected to drive the adoption thereby increasing the growth of the Education ERP market. Academic institutions face problems from increasing operational complexity and quick changes in business strategies. As a result, ERP solutions have been adopted in a variety of academic institutions, reducing the stress on administrators by allowing them to effectively synchronize and manage numerous business activities.

Emerging APAC countries like Australia, Japan, and China are quickly adopting ERP solutions and school management software. This increasing adoption in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of education ERP solutions. Software and product suppliers are concentrating their efforts on this area in order to provide ERP solutions to these regions. Furthermore, the growing urbanization in both emerging and developed economies, as well as a growing middle-class population, has resulted in a surge in the adoption of smart education ERP solutions around the world.

EDUCATION ERP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the Cloud segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The expansion of the cloud sector can be due to a number of benefits provided by this deployment, including ease of integration, low deployment costs, and no need for initial capital expenditure for software.

Based on application, the Higher Education segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Technology-assisted learning is becoming more common. Students' expectations of colleges and universities are likewise changing. They place a premium on information accessibility, such as online lectures, timetables, and schedules, as well as quicker access to institutional services. As a result, higher education institutions are utilizing technology improvements by implementing ERP software to improve student engagement and achievement.

Based on region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the expansion of the client base for education ERP software users and the increasing trend of education ERP hybrid development, the region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market in the global education ERP market. In APAC, educational institutions are focused on digital solutions and encouraging the use of ERPs to seamlessly integrate important operations of an education institute, such as academic, financial, administrative, and infrastructure, and communication.

Key Companies

SAPAg

Oracle

Blackbaud

Dell Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Ellucian

Jenzabar

Infor

Unit4 Software

Foradian Technologies

